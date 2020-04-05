Car crash takes out power for entire neighbourhood

At approximately 2am this morning police were called out to a car crash in Goodna on Queen Street.

The crash was initially called in as a two vehicle collision, however only one car was involved.

The car reportedly crashed into a power pole taking out power to parts of Goodna including Queen Street, Alice Street, Hulett St and Jones Road.

Paramedics attended to the scene however the driver of the vehicle had disappeared.

The crash is under investigation.

