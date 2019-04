QFES were in attendance for a two-vehicle crash on Mt Crosby Rd.

A TWO-vehicle crash on Mt Crosby Rd, Tivoli has two people being assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service.

The crash, which happened at 7.53am, has slowed traffic. Police are currently controlling traffic on the scene.

QFES were called out just before 8am with reports of the accident, with one crew in attendance.

Traffic is ongoing at the the time of posting.