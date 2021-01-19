Car collides with tree after crashing into truck

Three patients have been hospitalised following a spate of crashes overnight. Picture: Alix Sweeney

PARAMEDICS were called to the scenes of three traffic crashes in the space of 2.5 hours, after two cars collided with trees and another two crashed into each other.

A female patient was rushed to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after her car and a truck collided.

Her car then truck a tree before coming to a stop.

Ambulance crews were called to the Cunningham Hwy and Coleyville Rd intersection, Mutdapilly at 5.52pm on Monday.

They attended to a second patient who was uninjured and declined transport to hospital.

Less than two hours later, ambulance crews assessed a patient whose car had collided with a tree on Wacol Station Rd, Sumner.

The patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with neck pain but in a stable condition at 7.39pm.

Three patients were assessed at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Eagle St and Kruger Parade at Redbank Plains.

One patient suffered facial injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.