Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three patients have been hospitalised following a spate of crashes overnight. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Three patients have been hospitalised following a spate of crashes overnight. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Car collides with tree after crashing into truck

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Jan 2021 6:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS were called to the scenes of three traffic crashes in the space of 2.5 hours, after two cars collided with trees and another two crashed into each other.

A female patient was rushed to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition after her car and a truck collided.

Her car then truck a tree before coming to a stop.

Ambulance crews were called to the Cunningham Hwy and Coleyville Rd intersection, Mutdapilly at 5.52pm on Monday.

They attended to a second patient who was uninjured and declined transport to hospital.

Less than two hours later, ambulance crews assessed a patient whose car had collided with a tree on Wacol Station Rd, Sumner.

The patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with neck pain but in a stable condition at 7.39pm.

Three patients were assessed at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Eagle St and Kruger Parade at Redbank Plains.

One patient suffered facial injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

qas
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular tavern plans massive event to thank community

        Premium Content Popular tavern plans massive event to thank community

        News An Ipswich pub will show off its $3M renovations at Australia Day celebrations

        ‘I’ve lost everything’: Car, $20,000 worth of items stolen

        Premium Content ‘I’ve lost everything’: Car, $20,000 worth of items stolen

        Crime An Ipswich woman is reeling after her car, $20,000 in tools and camping gear and...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        BREAKING: Patient suffers serious injuries in dog attack

        Premium Content BREAKING: Patient suffers serious injuries in dog attack

        Breaking The incident occurred at a private residence, east of Ipswich.