Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Rural

Car collides with 'large beast' in regional CQ

Maddelin McCosker
by
15th May 2019 7:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR collided with a 'large beast' near Rolleston overnight, sending one man to hospital.

Emergency services were notified of a traffic crash involving a single vehicle and cow on the Blackwater Rolleston Road and Sunlight Rd at 11.22pm Tuesday night.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police said they were called to a crash that involved a car and a 'large beast', 30kms south of Rolleston.

A man in his 40s sustained minor injuries and was transported to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition.

It was reported there was a number of cattle on the road at the time of the collision.

All emergency services were called to the scene.

The condition of the cow is unknown at this stage.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Retired farmers reunite over passion for produce

    premium_icon Retired farmers reunite over passion for produce

    News "Only the dedicated old fellas still grow these things and compete”

    Father stole $200k from government 'to pay child support'

    premium_icon Father stole $200k from government 'to pay child support'

    Crime Simon Nicholas Stubbs faces court for fraud, money laundering

    Plea to help young Ipswich family after mum's sudden death

    Plea to help young Ipswich family after mum's sudden death

    News Her old school mates are helping raise funds for her grieving family