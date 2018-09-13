Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight was called to the scene of a crash between a 4WD and a cattle truck near Gatton.
RACQ LifeFlight was called to the scene of a crash between a 4WD and a cattle truck near Gatton. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Car collides with cattle truck near Gatton

12th Sep 2018 2:11 PM

A WOMAN is recovering in the Princess Alexandra Hospital after the car she was driving collided with a cattle truck south east of Gatton earlier today.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene shortly before 10am.

The woman sustained injuries to her upper body and was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

The 2017-2018 financial year was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,452 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

cattle. crash racq lifeflight
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Inside story of Jones-Wagner feud

    premium_icon Inside story of Jones-Wagner feud

    News THE genesis of broadcaster Alan Jones’ ‘campaign of vilification’ against the Wagners had nothing to do with the 2011 Grantham floods. Here’s how the feud unfolded.

    CUTE: Where you can meet three baby goats these holidays

    premium_icon CUTE: Where you can meet three baby goats these holidays

    Whats On Sheep, goats, alpacas, chickens and geese run, peck and mix freely

    Minster responds to Ipswich veterans' fight for recognition

    premium_icon Minster responds to Ipswich veterans' fight for recognition

    Community Rifle Company Butterworth tasked to protect RAAF assets

    Local Partners