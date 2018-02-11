Menu
Car, caravan roll-over blocking part of highway

Emma Clarke
by

THERE are short delays on the Warrego Hwy at Marburg this afternoon as a car and caravan roll-over is blocking one lane.

Four people were treated following the crash after emergency services were called to the crash on the intersection of the Warrego Hwy and Edmund St just before 1pm.

Two children were uninjured and two adults were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The  left west-bound lane was blocked while two tow trucks cleared the wreckage.

It was the second crash in the area today, after three cars crashed on the intersection on Main and Prospect Sts at Lowood.

Paramedics assessed four people and took one adult to Ipswich Hospital with shoulder pain.

No other people were injured in the crash.
 

