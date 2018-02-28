Car boot sale to kick start players' soccer dreams

Local junior soccer players from left, Ashton Marsh, 10, Harry Blackburn, 9, and William Booth, 11, will play for AFC Brisbane will travel to Europe to play some top junior teams.

IT'S nearly every young child's dream to become a sporting superstar and three local boys are one step closer to making that dream a reality.

Augustine Heights' Harry Blackburn (10), Karrabin's Ashton Marsh (11) and Camira's William Booth (13) have been selected to play for AFC Brisbane- the first group of soccer players ever to take part in the inaugural Iber Cup tournament in Portugal and the UK Foundation Phase Tournament in the United Kingdom.

Harry's father David Blackburn said his son had been playing soccer for four years and was extremely excited to be heading overseas.

"The boys are pretty excited so we're just trying to keep their feet on the ground,” Mr Blackburn said.

"I think this trip will give them a chance to see how they fare against other people in the world and give them ideas as to how they can still improve.”

The IberCup Tournament will include more than 1800 teams from 80 countries, with participants aged between nine and 18 years old of both sexes distributed into different age categories.

To help get the boys to Europe, Mr Blackburn and the other parents are holding a care boot sale at St Augustine's College this weekend.

Registrations are still open to interested sellers, with the cost $10 per car and can be made by contacting Mr Blackburn on 0488 700 344.

The Car Boot Sale will be held on Saturday March 3 from 6:30am at St Augustine's College bottom carpark, St Augustine's Drive, Augustine Heights.