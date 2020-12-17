Car boot accused remanded in custody after facing court

A MAN has faced court after bing accused of threatening a woman with a knife before being found hiding in the boot of her BMW on Wednesday.

In a brief mention before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday, Joshua Charles Conlan was represented by lawyer Matt Gemmell.

Joshua Charles Conlan, 27, from Kallangur, is charged with assaults causing bodily harm/when armed at Augustine Heights on Wednesday, December 16; deprivation of a liberty/unlawfully detain a female aged 45; enter a dwelling and commit serious offence in Conlan St at 6.30am on December 16; and robbery with violence/when armed.

Mr Gemmell said Conlan did not seek bail and asked for an adjournment.

He said two serious charges would have to go before Ipswich District Court.

Conlan was arrested after allegedly being found inside the BMW outside Springfield Police Station.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum relisted his case for mention at a call-over of Crown prosecution cases on February 3 next year.

Conlan was remanded in custody.