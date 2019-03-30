Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Proserpine Fire Brigade attended a car fire on Friday night, caused by an electrical fault.
Proserpine Fire Brigade attended a car fire on Friday night, caused by an electrical fault. Alistair Brightman
Offbeat

Driver bails from car before it catches fire

Georgia Simpson
by
30th Mar 2019 9:45 AM | Updated: 9:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR caught fire on Shute Harbour Rd about 6.30pm on Friday night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said the car was travelling along Shute Harbour Rd near Conway Rd when they received the call.

Proserpine Fire Brigade officer in charge, Lieutenant Brian Little said the occupant noticed smoke coming out from under the dashboard, which prompted the driver to pull over and call triple 0.

One crew attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which has unfortunately caused significant damage to the car.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault with no injuries reported, Lieutenant Little said.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the fire was non-suspicious, and the model of car was a Subaru Liberty sedan.

More Stories

car fire proserpine fire brigade queensland fire and emergenc services shute harbour rdm editors picks
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    How eating bread led to miner failing drug test

    premium_icon How eating bread led to miner failing drug test

    Health They’re not users, but unsuspecting Queenslanders are registering positive for drugs during random workplace testing. Here’s why.

    Australian millionaires living tax free

    Australian millionaires living tax free

    Business List exposes very rich Australians who found ways of not paying tax

    Teenager steps in to save the day for two young children

    premium_icon Teenager steps in to save the day for two young children

    News The brave act was witnessed by his teacher.

    State 'fobs-off' crucial fix of congested city intersection

    premium_icon State 'fobs-off' crucial fix of congested city intersection

    Politics Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey shifted the blame