Captured IS brides turning on each other

The ISIS camp that once housed British bride Shamima Begum has descended into chaos, with women turning on each other amid a brutal crackdown on leavers.

WOMEN held in a notorious Islamic State (IS) camp are turning on each other as hardcore supporters "kill and burn down tents" of those turning their backs on the terror group.

The al-Hawl camp, where IS bride Brit Shamima Begum was once housed, is verging on "civil war" according to guards who have now had to segregate rival groups, The Sun reports.

It comes after the Brit, who fled to join IS in 2015, told The Daily Mail that she now "hates" the terror group and is desperate to come back to the UK.

The former schoolgirl, 19, said her mental health was suffering and she felt lonely after leaving the UK to join IS.

A video, obtained by the Sun Online, shows the charred remains of tents thought to have been burned down by an enemy group that believe their husbands will return to defend IS.

The woman in the video, who is covered in a burka, explains that she is unsure if the fires were deliberate but says several tents have been burnt down in the last three months, although no one was harmed.

The mum-of-three says she has been in the camp for the last five months after fleeing heavy bombing near the Iraq border following the death of her husband in a car accident four years ago.

The al-Hawl camp, where IS bride Brit Shamima Begum was once housed, is verging on 'civil war'. Picture: BBC

According to Kurdish news service ANHA, an Indonesian national was also killed in her tent by Daesh supporters inside the camp.

She was taken to a Kurdish hospital and following a forensic examination was found to be sixth months pregnant after being tortured and beaten to death.

Another report also claimed that a 14-year-old girl was killed by her grandparents for not wearing the face-covering veil known as a niqab.

The camp in northern Syria is home to more than 80,000 people but is run by just 400 Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) guards. It houses thousands of IS women and children.

According to insiders, women are still adhering to extremist ideology and could be a threat to society, with foreign women thought to be the most radicalised.

FORMER HOME TO BRIT IS BRIDE

The camp, also known as al-Hol, was the former home of Brit Shamima Begum and is known for its brutal practices and terror attacks across the world.

She was reportedly moved to the Roj camp for her own protection after her controversial interview, where she requested to come back to the UK.

The Roj camp, also known as the sunshine camp, is just 43 kilometres away from her previous home.

She had hoped to escape the squalor of the camp and be repatriated back to Britain, but the Home Office revoked her British citizenship, leaving her stuck in the camp.

The site is now considered a "time bomb" by insiders who say violence between the campers is a daily occurrence.

The Sun Online reported that guards and aid workers were being targeted by women in the camp as they "waited orders to launch terror attacks".

Horrifying pictures purportedly showed a guard with a knife plunged into his back after being stabbed by a female camper affiliated with the terror group.

Female jihadists, or "Muhajirat", recently admitted to stabbing guards "several times because they allow injustice to prevail".

Sources have also told The Sun Online that those who are breaking away from the terror group are being moved from al-Hol to the less violent Roj camp in the hopes of being deradicalised.

Woman living in the second camp of Roj are not permitted to wear any garment that covers their face in a bid to pull them away from their extremist views.

Footage from al-Hol emerged in July showing members of the camp raising the IS flag in solidarity.

The footage was circulated among IS fanatics with the message: "This is not the end but the beginning because our mothers and sisters know how to grow cubs to become fearless lions."

BAGHUZ MOUNTAIN

According to the BBC, foreign women in the camp are being kept separately, and that section is where a lot of the toxic ideology is spread.

Part of the camp has now been named Jabal Baghuz or Baghuz Mountain after the Oasis town where the women and their husbands once lived and houses some of the most dangerous refugees.

According to The Guardian, a group of Tunisian, Somali and Russian-speaking women in the Jabal Baghuz are said to issue orders to other women in the camp who use kitchen knives to attack outnumbered guards.

One soldier is believed to have died of her wounds in hospital and two others have been seriously injured in knife attacks.

The Guardian also reported that SDF had not accessed the foreign section of the camp for the last three months after a previous weapons search almost caused a full-scale riot.

The area houses around 12,000 residents and thousands surged forward onto the camp's gates during the search.

Around 800 people, thought to have once been members of IS, were released from the camp in June after Kurdish officials ruled they were no longer a security risk.

The notorious refugee camp has grown in size in recent months due to the collapse of IS, with millions trying to flee the area.

