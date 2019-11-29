Captain’s ton of responsibility against Laidley

Northsiders' captain Troy Cooper will have a more important role this weekend. Picture: Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: Fresh from his first hundred of the season, Northsiders captain Troy Cooper knows he will have to accept even more responsibility in Saturday's latest Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association first division match.

Northsiders will be without three of their in-form batsmen for the clash against Laidley at the Ivor Marsden complex.

Luke Pollack (South Queensland), Dylan Blackman (coaching) and Nick Verrenkamp are unavailable. Verrenkamp was 72 not out last weekend, teaming with Cooper to guide Northsiders to victory.

"We've lost three of our top six which isn't ideal,'' Cooper said.

Cooper said his team would need to tap into its recent positive approach to keep the Blue Dogs in check, especially with their "backbone'' of captain Alex Welsh and all-rounder Mick Sippel being constant threats.

He was looking to another senior clubman Stephen Humphreys to provide a steadying influence at the top of the order.

"Hopefully me and him can get us off to a good start and build a platform,'' Cooper said.

Northsiders’ openers Stephen Humphries and Troy Cooper will be looking to build a decent plaform with some key teammates out this weekend. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Cooper scored 102 not out from 138 deliveries to guide his team to victory over Brothers last weekend.

After an early let-off, he continued his impressive early season form.

"I just had a hunger for runs,'' the skipper said, having previously compiled some handy fifties for the Tigers.

"It's picked up a little bit.''

He said his team's recent success built on adopting a positive approach.

"No matter what the situation is, we always back ourselves,'' he said.

"Everyone has stood up when they need to.''

More of that will be needed against the might of Laidley.

In the other first division match on Saturday, Brothers will be keen to rebound from last weekend's seven-wicket defeat to beat the South East Redbacks.

The Redbacks are coming off a 152 run loss to Centrals.

Game day

Qld Premier Grade Saturday: Northern Suburbs 5/175 v Ipswich Logan 106 at Kedron.

2nd Grade: Ipswich Logan 0/0 v Northern Suburbs 7 (dec) 350 at Baxter Oval.

Sunday: Over 40s - Ipswich Logan v Toombul at Nundah.

Women's cricket 1st Grade Sunday: Ipswich Logan v Gold Coast at Baxter Oval.

2nd Grade T20s at Yeronga: Ipswich Logan v Western Suburbs (10am); Ipswich Logan v Sunshine Coast (2.15pm).

IWMCA Saturday: 1st Division - Northsiders v Laidley District at Marsden No.4; South East Redbacks v Brothers at Redbank Plains Reserve; Centrals bye.

2nd Division: Fassifern 4/65 v Thunder 260; Laidley 2/122 v Redbacks 168; Northsiders 4/64 v Brothers 204; Centrals bye.

3rd Division: Bundamba Strollers v Laidley at Walker Oval; Centrals v Thunder Storm at Limestone Park; Redbacks Walesendia v Northsiders at Strollers; Springfield v Thunder Ducks at Marsden No. 3; Redbacks Raiders bye.

Baxter Big Bash: Sunday - Norm Baxter Shield: Laidley v Thunder at Bichel Oval (2.30pm).

Monday: Audrey Baxter Plate - Northsiders v Strollers at Limestone Park (6.30pm).