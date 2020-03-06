Captain’s terrific club traits helping Ipswich side, kids

BEING captain of the Ipswich Knights QPL side is just one reason Jack Cabassi is enjoying his time at the club.

In between completing his teaching studies, training and playing, Cabassi is also working with the Ipswich Knights Academy encouraging the next generation of footballers.

He's been doing junior coaching twice a week at Ebbw Vale.

Ipswich Knights captain Jack Cabassi.

"It's good to give back in that aspect and pass on from I've seen and what I missed as a junior, and make sure these boys get those fundamentals,'' Cabassi, 24, said.

"It's great to be giving back to the community.

"I definitely want to try and keep the coaching side of things up.''

Knights head coach Andy Ogden said Cabassi was chosen as captain for being a terrific team player, his attitude, performance standards and mentoring.

"He is a hard worker and maintains enthusiasm for team goals, as well as individual player success,'' Ogden said.

"He enforces positive thinking within the playing group.

"He always gives 100 percent and leads by example.''

Ogden said Cabassi's mentoring of younger players was much appreciated at the Knights.

"He's a young coach who wants to give something back,'' Ogden said.

"He always wants to improve as a player or coach.

"He's approachable and well liked.

"At the Knights, we look at players with the attributes that will help make them a successful player but most of all we look for character and personality.

"Those traits become infectious in a team/club environment.''