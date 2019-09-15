Captain's tears of victory joy

DREAM VICTORY: Brothers celebrate having the number one Ipswich rugby league team after their A-Grade victory at North Ipswich Reserve yesterday.

BROTHERS captain Wes Conlon was reduced to tears after his club overpowered Swifts in the second half to take a comprehensive 35-10 grand final victory.

Prior to kick-off, the competition's premier fullback had pledged to dedicate his performance to his late grandfather Ron, who passed away mid-way through the year.

It was as though Brothers had an extra man on the field as Conlon playing with his grandfather's name etched onto the strapping tape on his wrist, tore Swifts to shreds, scoring one and slicing through to send Josh Leisemann in under the posts untouched for the first of his two tries.

Offering an insight into the mindset of a champion, Conlon said he had visualised the moment in the weeks leading in and everything had unfolded exactly as he had intended.

"I'm going to be serious,” he said.

"I dreamt of this two weeks ago. I dreamt of me holding the trophy up and I dreamt of my speech.

"Everything that I am doing at the moment is alligned. I'm alligned with everything and it played out exactly the way i wanted it to be.”

Emotional Brothers captain Wes Conlon with his family. Rob Williams

Reflecting on his grandfather's absence, Conlon said he missed looking up at the stands and seeing Ron perched in the same spot at all of his matches.

"I miss him and also nan but times change,” he said.

"Things change but it is good to hold onto the memories because all we have got are memories.”

Conlon said holding the trophy aloft marked the culmination of a season's hard work and was a great reward for all of the positive people who made Brothers such a well-run club.

He said it was fitting to send retiring coaching director Shaun O'Loan out a winner.

"We created something and it is great to be rewarded,” he said.

"Everyone did their job. It was just so positive. So positive. It felt like it was in motion exactly like we wanted to be.”

Swifts captain Jake O'Doherty said it was impossible to describe what it felt like to lose a grand final but his team was staying positive and remained optimistic of what it was capable of achieving in future seasons.

"It is very disappointing,” he said.

"But the boys want to keep that nucleus together and come back bigger and better.”

Brothers had extra reason to be elated about yesterday's A-Grade win. Rob Williams

State of Play

RLI A-Grade grand final: Brothers 35 (Wes Conlon, Maka Faingaa, Josh Leisemann 2, Fine Faingaa; Wes Conlon 4 goals; Wes Conlon 3 penalties) def Swifts 10 (Ricki Mato, Aaron Nemani tries; Raunaisa Vatuinaruku 1 goal).