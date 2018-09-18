Captain's surprise as Wests dominate hockey grand finals

FLYING HIGH: The Wests Magpies Reserve Grade team that shared in one of four grand final victories by club teams.

IN his first year as Wests captain, grand final winner Corey Jaenke received an unexpected bonus.

He had scored a hat-trick and only realised his feat after Wests reflected on their fast-finishing 5-2 Reserve Grade victory over Easts.

"I didn't even know. I thought I only had the two,'' Jaenke said.

"The boys came up to me after the game and told me.''

The skipper's miscalculation was understandable given one of his three goals was from a deflection in the second half.

However, he ended up with three goals in a row and the player of the final award for his efforts.

The Wests Reserve Grade men's win was one of four from club teams on Ipswich's senior grand final day.

Wests' A-Grade women beat Hancocks 3-2, sharing glory with Wests White (Reserve Grade women) and the victorious A2 Magpies men.

Wests Reserve Grade captain and player of the final Corey Jaenke looks to set up another attacking move. Regi Varghese

In the Reserve Grade side for the past five years, Jaenke appreciated his leadership role surrounded by experienced Wests players Brent Nicholls, Damian Goodwin, Aaron Gotting and Michael Wiseman.

"The boys have enjoyed the year a lot being coached by Brent,'' Jaenke said.

"He's just good fun to be around . . . keeps training interesting.''

After only leading 2-1 at halftime in Saturday's final, Wests picked up the tempo.

"Easts are a great team,'' Jaenke said. "They have plenty of goals in them so we knew we had to lift and just play our best.''

It was Jaenke's first hat-trick, having been with Wests since he was six.

"It's a great way to finish the year,'' Jaenke, 25, said.

The other Wests goal scorers were Ipswich under-18 co-captain Ben Peters and defender Aaron Gotting.

"Bennie's been great all year for us. He's been a workhorse,'' Jaenke said.

The skipper said goalkeeper Dean Pamenter was among Wests' most reliable players, especially with a hefty injury toll.

"In the four weeks leading up to the finals, we had seven blokes out so it's been good to finally get a full team back on the field,'' Jaenke said.

Skilful Jacob Robertson was one of Easts' best players, scoring both goals and giving his all until the final whistle.

Ipswich honour board

2018 senior grand finals

A-Grade men: Hancocks 4 (Ryan Smith, Sam Dobbie, Hayden Michel, Zac Hoyland-Meaker) def Norths 2 (David Visser, Nick Maddocks).

Player of the final: David Visser (Norths).

A-Grade women: Wests 3 (Jordn Office 2, Eden Jackat) def Hancocks 2 (Natalie Davison, Sara Rogers).

Player of the final: Shana Hamment (Hancocks).

Reserve Grade men: Wests 5 (Corey Jaenke 3, Ben Peters, Aaron Gotting) def Easts 2 (Jacob Robertson 2).

Player of the final: Corey Jaenke (Wests).

Reserve Grade women: Wests 5 (Talicia Canty 4, Emily Ogden) def Swifts 1 (Melissa Reeves).

Player of the final: Talicia Canty (Wests).

R2 men: Norths 3 (Tony Ross, Jacob McElligott, Jay Petersen) def Easts 2 (Thomas Cook, Joseph Cook).

Player of the final: Seth Bolton (Easts).

R2 women: Vets 8 (Rachael Fitzgerald 3, Cara Drummond 2, Sarah Francis, Emma-Jane Oldham, Angela Wilson) def Thistles 0.

Player of the final: Cara Drummond (Vets).

A2 men: Wests 3 (Stephen Rogers 2, Shane Meredith) def Hancocks 1 (Ryan Sherlock).

Player of the final: Warren Zumbansen (Wests).

A2 women: Vets 4 (Janee Choppy 2, Danni Dannock, Brihony Simpson) def Thistles 1 (Lauren Harris).

Player of the final: Sharon Pavitt (Thistles).