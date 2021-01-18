Menu
Fred King
Captain wins Saturday Gunabul golf comp

18th Jan 2021 4:00 PM

Tuesday was a single stroke event our winner was Fred King with a 53 net and runner up was Lawrie English with a 54 net.

Neals Family Meats pin shot winners were hole 7 Peter Deighton and hole 16 Andrew Warden.

Thursday all day competition winners were front 9 Wayne Richardson and back 9 winner was Bob Knox, Moya Valley Poultry accuracy drive winner was John Cartwright.

Greg Kay

Saturday's competition was a single stableford and our winner was our captain Greg Kay with a great 36 points and runner up was Darryl Swan after a five hole three way play off with Lawrie English and Marcus Sutton. Neals Family Meats pin shot winner on hole 5 was Luke Kid. Paul Hawkins won the Neals Family Meats raffle.

A reminder that our trip away is booked for Thursday March 4, 2021 travelling by bus leaving Gunabul at 5:45am so please get your name on the sheet if you wish to go.

Happy Golfing

Cheers

Darryl

