Captain takes charge as Laidley to get even better for final

WITH a grand final spot secure, Laidley can use their final qualifying game wisely and bolster their batting for the main game of the Cricket Ipswich season.

After their latest victory against second-placed Northsiders, a game without pressure will provide a timely hit-out at Bichel Oval over the next two Saturdays.

As opener Jason Cubit accurately declared, the powerhouse Laidley side "probably didn't bat that well'' in their two innings at Sternberg Oval.

However, the Blue Dogs gave their lower order batsmen a hit, finishing 7/80 in their 50 run win.

The competition frontrunners play Redbacks at Bichel Oval this weekend.

"That's a good opportunity for a bit of much needed batting practice particularly at Laidley, carrying into the grand final,'' Cubit said.

"That's how we will approach this next game.''

While Laidley focus on their batting, they have little to worry about with their consistent bowling.

Captain Alex Welsh snared 7/27 off 25 overs in helping dismiss in-form Northsiders for 120.

Welsh bowled 15 maidens, turning the screws on the Tigers batsmen before the wickets started tumbling.

"He bowled outstanding,'' Cubit said of Welsh.

"Our bowling was pretty good yesterday. It was a really good effort.''

Laidley District Cricket Club first grade captain Alex Welsh. Picture: Lachlan McIvor

Laidley spearhead Liam Dean continued his impressive form with 2/42.

"He's probably a bit too good for this competition really,'' Cubit said.

Dean took a hat-trick in the previous game against Brothers, having bagged a heap of wickets.

"We're grateful to have him back at Laidley,'' Cubit said of the paceman who has also trialled with the Ipswich Hornets.

"He's swinging the ball both ways and he could have easily got five wickets himself yesterday the way he bowled as well.''

Cubit said beating Northsiders was important with a grand final showdown looming against the Tigers.

"They are going to be there in the final against us by the look of it so it was nice to get that win,'' he said.

"If we can keep performing, we'll give the competition a shake.

"We'll take a lot of confidence out of that game going into the grand final for sure.''

Laidley were without dependable school cricketers Tom Sippel and Jem Ryan in their latest game.

South East Redbacks batsman Toby Janke scored a milestone in his team's latest win over Marburg/Mt Crosby Thunder.

His 50, off only 17 balls, was one of the fastest half centuries in Ipswich top grade cricket.

Centrals beat Brothers by two wickets in their match at Amberley, where captain Wayne Jones became the most capped player in Ipswich cricket.

STATE OF PLAY

Cricket Ipswich

1st Division

Northsiders v Laidley District at Sternberg Oval

Laidley 1st Innings 167

Northsiders 1st Innings (resuming on 1/64)

Jordan Alegre hit wicket b Dean 24

Corey Flood lbw Welsh 10

Nick Verrenkamp c O'Keeffe b Welsh 1

Trent Kammholz lbw Welsh 1

Shane Krings b Welsh 10

Stephen Humphreys lbw Dean 0

Dom Salton lbw Welsh 0

Kev Cumming lbw Welsh 10

Tom Weier c & b Crack 10

Dominic Greensill not out 6

Extras (1b 1lb) 2

Total (59.4ov) 120

FoW: 33, 81, 81, 83, 83, 84, 89, 90, 99, 104, 120

Bowling: Liam Dean 19/6/42/2; Terry Emerson 2/0/10/0; Mick Sippel 5/0/13/0; Alex Welsh 25/15/27/7; Ben O'Connell 7/3/22/0; Craig Crack 1.4/0/4/1.

Laidley 2nd Innings

Jason Cubit c Weier b Salton 5

Brendan O'Keeffe c Verrenkamp b Cumming 10

Jared Adamski b Salton 0

Mick Sippel c Weier b Humphreys 23

Travis Ilka run out (Flood) 15

Matthew Grassick c Cumming b Pollock 9

Chris Wilson c Alegre b Weier 4

Alex Welsh not out 5

Damien Wilson not out 2

Extras (2b 2lb 3nb) 7

Total (34ov) 7/80

FoW: 15, 15, 15, 56, 58, 65, 75

Bowling: Kevin Cumming 8/1/26/1; Dom Salton 7/3/6/2; Stephen Humphreys 9/0/22/1; Tom Weier 5/1/15/1; Luke Pollock 4/1/6/1; Nick Verrenkamp 1/0/1/0.

Laidley win by 50 runs on 1st innings

Brothers v Central Districts at Marsden No. 2

Brothers 1st Innings 174

Centrals 1st Innings (resuming at 1/7)

Braydon Osborne b Cumming 9 (46)

Alex Dell c Trevorrow b Sharrad 9 (30)

Wayne Jones c Sarra b Cumming 5 (5)

Tim Weber c Mackay b Conway 31 (84)

David Tyler b Bilyj 4 (5)

Tom Cupit b Cumming 16 (45)

Mick Abbott c Sarra b Cumming 44

Harry Dobson c Trevorrow b Cumming 32 (38)

Rhys O'Sullivan not out 23

Brendan Ashton c Sharrad b Cumming 0 (1)

Extras (2b 5lb 1w 3nb) 11

Total (60.5ov) 188

FoW: 4, 23, 30, 33, 38, 72, 93, 143, 188, 188

Bowling: Craig Cumming 15.5/5/42/6; Mark Sharrad 12/3/25/1; Craig Mackay 13/3/33/0; Lachlan Bilyj 10/1/39/2; Xavier Vasta 5/1/20/0; Mick Conway 5/0/22/0.

Brothers 2nd Innings

Reagan Griffith c Abbott b O'Sullivan 18 (17)

Lachlan Griffith b O'Sullivan 22 (29)

Xavier Vasta b Jones 27 (19)

Josh Ridgewell not out 6 (13)

Jacob Sarra b Abbott 1 1 (13)

Lachlan Bilyj not out 0 (0)

Extras (1b 1lb 2nb) 4

Total (15ov) 4 (dec) 88

FoW: 24, 66, 71, 84

Bowling: Alex Dell 1/0/9/0; Rhys O'Sullivan 6/0/26/2; Brendan Ashton 4/0/25/0; Wayne Jones 3/0/19/1; Mick Abbott 1/0/7/1.

Centrals won by two wickets when passed.

South East Redbacks v Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder at Raleigh Oval

Redbacks Innings

Kyle Ladlay c M. Raine b Hall 42 (53)

Lochana Shalanka b Sefont 47 (56)

Anju Perera c T. Anderson b Watts 65 (52)

Luke Greisbach run out 37 (31)

Shane Ross c Armstrong b Watts 9 (11)

A. Fernando run out 22 (16)

Ethan Acutt c ? b Harris 12 (12)

Callum Chandler c ? b Coleman 4 (2)

Kris Hoffman run out 0 (2)

Lachlan Kammholz not out 3 (4)

Nick Berg not out 2 (2)

Extras (2lb 14w 1nb) 17

Total (40ov) 9/260

FoW: 74, 113, 198, 209, 212, 247, 251, 252, 255

Bowling: Ray Coleman 8/0/42/1; Todd Anderson 6/0/46/0; Liam Harris 8/0/50/1; Lucas Sefont 4/0/17/1; Tom Hall 4/0/26/1; Lee Watts 8/0/54/2; Toby Janke 2/0/23/0.

Thunder Innings

Braydon Armstrong lbw Ross 27 (38)

Todd Anderson b Chandler 1 (6)

Lee Watts lbw 19 (23)

Aaron Nugter b Ross 2 (10)

Mitch Raine c ? b Ross 23 (16)

Nick Raine c Acutt b Hoffman 6 (7)

Lucas Sefont c Ross b Hoffman 12 (16)

Toby Janke c ? b Hoffman 57 (19)*

Thomas Hall run out 0 (2)

Liam Harris not out 1 (4)

Ray Coleman lbw Hoffman 0 (1)

Extras (1lb 8w 1nb) 10

Total (23.2ov) 158

FoW: 10, 52, 57, 57, 86, 86, 152, 156, 157, 158

Bowling: Anju Perera 5/0/26/0; Callum Chandler 5/0/25/1; Shane Ross 5/2/32/3; Lachlan Kammholz 2/0/13/1; Kris Hoffman 4.3/0/41/4; Kyle Ladlay 2/0/20/0.

Redbacks with by 102 runs

2nd Division

Laidley 135 - Laurence Pratt 34, Ross Mitchell 26, Jackson McQuilty 13, Shane Lehmann 22, Darryl Muckert 12; Billy Harsant 1/43 (15), Jacob Maroske 2/35 (12), Ashley Brown 2/2 (3.4), Troy Noe 2/31 (11), Markus Brits 4.4/2/14/3 & 0/111 defeated Northsiders 187 & 58 - Ash McPaul 20, Grieg Cumming 10; Shane Lehmann 10/6/7/4, Jared Adamski 7/1/22/4, Darryl Muckert 1/19(5), Regan Liebke ¼ (2).

Thunder 8 (dec) 266 - Zane Hogan 56, Brenton Lehmann 30, Pete Whelan 12, Harry Poteri 17, Jai Rose 21, Jap Singh 12, Byron Yule 50*, William Johnstone 52 defeated Redbacks 144 & 78 - Joel Mitchell 14/7/24/3, Nathan Turner 14/5/28/5, William Johnstone 2/13 (5.5).

Centrals 117 - Joel Teske 12 defeated Brothers 104 - Josh Ryan 14, Alfonso Jimenez 14, Cade Banditt 16, Darren Meier 29*, C Ellis 24; Daniel Warner 8/3/10/3, Sagri Irfan 15/6/40/5, Dan Smith 2/5(2).

Centrals 117 & 8/167 - Joel Teske 12, Callum Johnson 51, Bill Johnson 54*, Daniel Warner 16* defeated Brothers 104 - Josh Ryan 14, Alfonso Jimenez 14, Cade Banditt 16, Darren Meier 29*, Chris Ellis 24; Daniel Warner 8/3/10/3, Sagri Irfan 15/6/40/5, Dan Smith 2/5 (2).

3rd Division

Strollers Blue 7/312 (40) - Michael Webster 104, Aaron Whitlock, Josh Sandnes 100*, Simon Thorp 36, J Park 16, Aiden Whitlock 21; Ryan Harrison 2/52 (8), Dominick Morgan 1/54 (8), Carl Sefont 2/45 (8) defeated Thunder 100 (21.5) - Aiden Whitlock 2/42 (5.5), Josh Sandnes 1/2 (3), Al Phoenix 1/10 (4), Rhyan Phoenix 1/7(3), Aaron Whitlock 2/7 (3).

Strollers White 272 - Andrew Luck 5/33(8), Mathew Caswell 2/20, Ruben East 2w, James Caswell 1w defeated Laidley 164 - James Caswell 42

Redbacks defeated Northsiders.