Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron McInnes is disgusted by what he’s heard.
Cameron McInnes is disgusted by what he’s heard.
Rugby League

Dragons skipper erupts over ‘disgusting’ claim

by AAP
11th Jun 2020 4:10 PM

DISGUSTED captain Cameron McInnes has slammed reports claiming St George Illawarra players are divided over Jack de Belin's presence, saying some critics like to "kick a dog when they are down".

McInnes said he was not surprised by the "media pile-on" after his team slumped to a 0-4 NRL season start that prompted the Dragons board to discuss coach Paul McGregor's future this week.

But he was livid over reports that claimed de Belin - who has been stood down ahead of a court hearing later this month for a 2018 aggravated sexual assault charge - was the cause of their poor form.

Reports claimed the presence of de Belin at training had caused a rift between teammates who supported him and those who didn't.

"It is pretty insulting. As a playing group we are pretty p***ed off about that," McInnes said.

"Jack has gone through a lot the last couple of years and all he has done day in, day out is come to training, do whatever is asked of him, do his best to help us prepare.

"For somebody who has absolutely no knowledge of what actually happens in here … to come out with something like that and heap more pressure on somebody who has already gone through a lot, to be honest is pretty disgusting.

"It shows the lengths people will go to almost kick a dog when they are down - I am pretty disgusted by it to be honest."

McInnes has denied there is a rift caused by Jack de Belin.
McInnes has denied there is a rift caused by Jack de Belin.

McInnes said he understood the criticism but claimed the cause of their problems was simple - their poor completion rates.

"Everyone has got a theory on why we aren't performing. That's rugby league - you've got to win and if you don't questions are asked, we get that," he said.

"When I say I am disgusted by the article I am not shocked by it.

"The more media, the more shows there are, the more analysis there is, the more over-thinking there is.

"But I am telling you right now, if we get our completion rate sorted it will be a different ball game out there."

McInnes said the players all supported McGregor, who earned a reprieve when the board stuck with him on Tuesday, although reports have since emerged the coach has four games to prove his worth.

The hooker said a player honesty session this week led by back-rower Tyson Frizell had the Dragons primed for Sunday's clash with arch rivals Cronulla.

"I think he (McGregor) is copping unfair criticism. For him to be the scapegoat of our situation is unfair," McInnes said.

"I am glad that the stance the club has taken is a strong one and the right one.

"Now it is up to us players to do our bit and turn this around."

More Stories

cameron mcinnes dragons jack de belin nrl rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Owner among three charged with arson over marina blaze

        premium_icon Owner among three charged with arson over marina blaze

        Crime Police have charged a group of men with arson, following fire that destroyed five boats. One of the men was the owner of one of the boats.

        • 11th Jun 2020 3:57 PM
        Historical home on show through video tour

        premium_icon Historical home on show through video tour

        News A video tour is providing people a sneak-peek inside one of Ipswich’s great...

        • 11th Jun 2020 3:55 PM
        Farmer defies critics with first cotton crop in 60+ years

        premium_icon Farmer defies critics with first cotton crop in 60+ years

        Rural Paddocks of cotton aren’t what you'd expect to see growing here

        Bushland search resumes for missing man

        premium_icon Bushland search resumes for missing man

        News Police hold concerns for an Ipswich man missing for two days