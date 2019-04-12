Captain Cam expects Pride fortunes to turn

LEADING ROLE: Western Pride captain Cam Crestani works hard in the recent NPL match against Redlands United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

HAVING been one of Western Pride's fiercest competitors and most loyal players, Cam Crestani was fittingly appointed captain this season.

The former Brisbane Roar A-League defender had played an important leadership role filling in for Jesse Rigby when Pride enjoyed its two most successful seasons.

How quickly the football pendulum can swing.

From playing in a team that won the 2017 National Premier Leagues Queensland grand final and made last year's finals, Crestani suddenly found himself surrounded by a number of newcomers when Pride lost its core of its seasoned, goal-scoring footballers.

However, true to his determined character, Crestani has soldiered on.

He's been battling a knee injury while guiding Pride through a testing stage of the Ipswich club's NPL development.

Preparing for Saturday night's FFA Cup clash against the Noosa Lions, Crestani was planning arthrosopic surgery on his knee next Thursday.

However, he wants nothing more than victory on Saturday night and in Wednesday's next NPL match before his clean-up operation.

Crestani's wish is for his hard-working Pride teammates to be rewarded whoever they play after their luckless recent run.

"It's still important for us to win no matter what really to get a bit of confidence and stuff throughout the group,'' he said.

"We just need to get tighter at the top and score goals up front so hopefully this week-end we can go and do that.''

In recent NPL games, Pride have matched competition leaders Peninsula Power and second-placed Gold Coast United without getting any points for their toil.

"Again at Gold Coast on the weekend, we probably played them off the park and we did everything right except put the ball in the back of the net,'' he said.

"It will come and I'm just hoping it comes sooner than later.''

Despite seeing many of his accomplished teammates move on during the off-season, Crestani is keen to help the new group rally together.

"We had a good season last year so I thought maybe the boys would want to give it another crack and see what we could do,'' Crestani said, in his third season with Pride.

"But they had different ideas of what they want to do and it's a bit unfortunate we lost the amount of people that we lost for the men's team.

"Then being put into the midfield for me, it's a new role . . . but I'm enjoying it.

"I'm happy at Pride and just hopefully we start getting results and make us all a lot happier.

"You just need one or two wins on the trot and you can keep building from that.

"When I joined the club, Bulla (teammate Jacob Minett) was saying that after 10 games we had 10 points, and then we ended up going on and winning the grand final from that.

"It's not all doom and gloom. We definitely have to get results now and keep us out of that relegation zone and start progressing towards the top of the ladder.''

Crestani was pleased to see Minett, another loyal Pride performer, battle on at centre back in recent games after his tough injury run.

"He's actually fitted in there quite well,'' Crestani said of a player who has registered 50 games for the club.

"He does a lot off the field for the club and it's good to see him back on the field and playing football again.''

The Pride skipper was also heartened to see talented players like Josh Wilson and Ayman Adam returning.

"It's good to see some new faces there and Josh has been good for us since coming back,'' Crestani said.

"Alex Parsons was good at the start of the season and he got injured; and most of the boys are competing quite well.

"The boys are just continuing to work hard.''

Western Pride's under-18 team play Moreton Bay United at 5pm in Saturday's curtainraiser to the senior team's FFA Cup clash.

The Pride senior team's next NPL game is against Moreton Bay at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Wednesday night.

Game day

FFA Cup Rd 4: Saturday (7pm): Western Pride v Noosa Lions at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. 5pm: Under-18 NPL - Western Pride v Moreton Bay United.

NPL women: Sunday (5.15pm) - Western Pride v Capalaba at John Fredericks Park.