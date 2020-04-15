Can’t drive? Here’s how to get your fix

The advice is clear: Heading out for a leisurely drive is not encouraged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many motorists like to go for a cruise to unwind, enjoying the sights and sensations of a car or bike on the open road.

Here are five ways to get your motoring fix during the shutdown.

Forza Horizon 3 is a beautiful tribute to Australian scenery.

Forza Horizon

Driving games are a great way to blow off steam, and there's nothing quite like the Forza Horizon series available on PC and Xbox. Forget about race tracks and lap times, Forza Horizon offers an open-world environment encouraging players to pick a favourite car and go exploring. There are four games in the series, with the latest instalment set in the UK.

But Forza Horizon 3 might be the pick of the bunch, as it is set in Australia. You can tour the outback, motor along the Great Ocean Road, explore the coastline at Stanwell Tops south of Sydney, blast by the beaches of Surfers' Paradise and kick up clouds of dust perfecting the art of circle work.

Gamers can represent their nation in Gran Turismo Sport.

Gran Turismo Sport

Sony's Gran Turismo Sport is all about competition, encouraging players to represent their nation or favourite car maker in wheel-to-wheel racing with gamers around the globe.

Best played with a quality racing wheel and virtual reality headset, Gran Turismo Sport is surprisingly immersive. Race fans can take on the world's greatest circuits including Bathurst, though you won't find V8 Supercars in the garage.

Other racing games worth a look include iRacing - arguably the most serious of the lot - along with F1 2019, Assetto Corsa and Project Cars 2.

Audi's 'The Drive' film encourages viewers to unwind.

The Drive

If gaming isn't your thing, Audi might have the answer in a film project produced to replicate the sensation of cruising in Australia.

"The Drive" is a four-hour-long road trip through the countryside in NSW's Central Tablelands. Starring the latest Audi A6 sedan, the film combines multiple camera angles with a bespoke score to "tap into the zen nature" of a long drive. You can watch the film on Audi Australia's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Harley-Davidson recorded the sounds of a motorcycle for 'guided meditation'.

Guided Meditation

Motorcycle riders missing their freedom fix can try guided meditation with Harley Davidson. The American brand is encouraging frustrated bikers to mindfully consider their next ride by visualising the process - from putting on safety gear to starting the engine and hitting the open road.

Available on its YouTube channel, the guided meditation accompanies a virtual reality riding experience available to people with Oculus headsets.

The beautiful Sea Cliff Bridge located in Clifton, New South Wales.

#DriveAfterIso

Australian car magazines Wheels and Motor are calling for enthusiasts to keep their favourite toy in the shed and share plans for their first long drive for when social distancing measures end.

The Drive After Iso (isolation) campaign, found at #driveafteriso on Instagram, encourages people to share their favourite routes and scenery so fellow car lovers can plan road trips to new destinations in the future.