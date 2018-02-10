Purebred pet snatchers doggedly pursued by detectives

Staffordshire bull terriers are a popular breed and ones thieves target.

PUREBRED pets have become a fashion must-have to rival the latest designer handbag, with price tags to match - and just as many crooks looking to snatch them.

But fear not, there are pet detectives on the case ready to doggedly sniff them out.

The leaping demand for purebred puppies has seen the pet trade boom in Sydney as owners seek out the perfect four-legged friend for companionship - and that perfect Instagram photo.

And even a pint-sized pooch can come with a big-dog price tag as owners fork out up to $10,000 for the most popular breeds such has french bulldogs, staffordshire bull terriers and new-pup-on-the-block the cavoodle.

Dirk Podro’s french bulldogs, like the one that was stolen from his backyard recently. Picture: Richard Dobson

The lure of big money on the black market has scratched a dark underbelly and experts are warning of a canine crime wave.

Dog snatchers are a growing problem, with brazen thieves grabbing beloved pets from over backyard fences and even off the street and selling them for a quick dollar via websites and social media.

Statistics show staffordshire bull terriers top the list of missing dogs, with cases more than doubling in NSW from 73 in 2015 to a 188 last year, according to the Lost Pet Finders group.

It is not just dogs that thieving mongrels are after - quality cats and exotic birds are also on their hit list.

Police are advising pet owners to beef-up their security at home - though maybe not with a guard dog.

"Install quality fencing as well as locks, alarms and lighting," a spokesman said.

"Use additional security measures such as surveillance cameras."

There is also a new breed of private eye on the case - the pet detective.

Sydney pet detective Anne Marie Curry, with her dog Arthur and cat Buddy, says instances of stolen pets is on the rise. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Canine sleuth Anne Marie Curry said breeds such as french bulldogs were the holy grail for thieves as they fetched thousands of dollars.

Jim Carrey in the 1994 movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

She said she has worked on five cases of stolen bulldogs in the past four weeks alone - which sell for up to $7000 a pop.

"Common motivations behind dog theft are that these dogs can fetch a hefty price when sold but still half the price of what a legitimate breeder would sell them for," she said.

Breeders are now on the offensive and are aware their beloved animals may be in the sights of thieves.

Dirk Podro said he believed multiple people staked out his Baulkham Hills home before he nipped down to the shops for five minutes.

In the short time he was away they snuck into his backyard and opened the back door while his teenage son was upstairs.

They stole a $4000 dog and sped off down the street.

"There has been a lot of french bulldogs stolen recently and a few british. They target the more expensive breeds they can flip," he said.

He now has surveillance around his house.

"Most breeders need to think about having security cameras. Now every corner of my house has them," Mr Podro said.

Brian Crump from Dogs NSW said they were aware of dog-nappings - and feared bikies could be behind the thievery of staffies because of their tough appearance.