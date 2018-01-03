Cane toads get taste of their own medicine

The Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group is busting toads again next week.

The Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group is busting toads again next week.

SPRINGFIELD Lakes' cane toads are set to get a taste of their own medicine thanks to a new toad busting challenge.

The University of Queensland's Institute for Molecular Bioscience has created the Cane Toad Challenge research project which is focused on eradicating the pests using their own toxins.

Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group have been named official affiliates of the challenge and president Luise Manning said the group would trial the new project in Spring Lake as part of its toad busting workshop next week.

"As affiliates of the project we will be supplying the university with the toxin glands of 160 adult toads from our last toad busting workshop which will be used towards baits for groups like ours to trap cane toad tadpoles,” Mrs Manning said.

"The tadpoles are attracted to the scent of the adult toads and therefore swim into the traps which are then removed from the lake and exposed of in a humane way.

"We want to try to catch the tiny ones as well as the adults to help break the cycle and hopefully help the biodiversity of Spring Lake as it will give the native frogs a greater chance of survival.”

The Cane Toad Challenge traps will be installed separately to the toad busting workshop which will focus on catching adult toads, primarily female layers and male breeders.

The Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group has already held two toad busting workshops and will continue to hold workshops every month until March.

Registration and attendance is free for all via the Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group website.

All attendees must bring their own bucket and torch and ensure to wear protective clothing.

The Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group Toad Busting workshop is on January 12 from 7:00pm at the Spring Lake Pontoon, Springfield Lakes.