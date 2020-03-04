Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QT Division 3 candidate forum. Picture: Cordell Richardson
QT Division 3 candidate forum. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Candidates voice thoughts on street name changes

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
4th Mar 2020 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DIVISION three candidates were asked if they would remove the names of former councillors from the roads and bridges in the local government area, if they were elected.

A new policy was introduced last year which would prevent Ipswich landmarks from being named after politicians.

Former Interim Administrator Greg Chemello previously said the policy meant there would have to be a strong reasoning for a person to have landmarks or infrastructure named after them, but it would be up to the new council to decide on what to do with previous landmarks.

Mr Chemello said he hadn’t moved on any name changes last year.

The question received a round of applause from the audience in attendance on Tuesday night’s forum and candidates provided a mixed response.

Darren Close, Toni Gibbs, David Box and Drew Pickwick answered no to the quick fire question, while Jim Dodrill, Rochelle Calloon, Marnie Doyle, Bill Heck, Alyson Lewis and Andrew Fechner all agreed they would endeavour to remove the names.

candidate forums ipswich city council election ipswichvotes2020 march 2020 local government elections
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Torture trio behind bars over victim’s four-hour ordeal

        premium_icon Torture trio behind bars over victim’s four-hour ordeal

        News An Ipswich judge has ordered jail terms for three people involved in a sadistic attack on a young man

        Logan man becomes Qld's 11th case of coronavirus

        Logan man becomes Qld's 11th case of coronavirus

        Health He's in isolation after testing positive for the virus

        Police continue probe into deadly Glamorgan Vale crash

        premium_icon Police continue probe into deadly Glamorgan Vale crash

        News Investigators to consider whether medical condition played role in fiery crash

        Exciting new cafe in Springfield

        premium_icon Exciting new cafe in Springfield

        News New cafe in Springfield offering a great range of food