Candidates state position on rates freeze issue

Candidates line up for questions in the first of two QT forums, held at the Pig and Whistle Redbank Plains.

A FREEZE on rates. Would it be fiscally irresponsible or achievable for the next mayor?

At the QT candidates forum on Thursday night, all 11 candidates were asked their position on the question of a rates freeze.

An exclusive Galaxy poll with more than 500 residents asked: "In your opinion, what should be the top priority for the new mayor?"

In response 23% said putting a freeze on rates for all ratepayers should be a priority.

" I believe a rates freeze would be possible," Gary Duffy said at the QT forum.

"Ipswich City Properties is wasting money hand over fist. Your rates don't need to go up if we can correct this."

Peter Robinson said, "the first thing we need to do is go over all council activities. We need a clearer picture of what's going on."

Dallas Klass said, "if that's what people want I would be prepared to look at it".

Cr Andrew Antoniolli said that future rises would need to increase with CPI after 17% of his supporters in the Galaxy poll said it should be a priority to put a freeze on rates.

Ipswich City Council's rate rise for the 2017-18 year is 2.95%, down from 3.88% the previous financial year.

"Our finances are in really good order so my belief is that we can keep any rate rises down to a manageable level and keep them down to roughly inflation or less than inflation. The CEO made the recommendation to drop it this year...and we all agreed," Cr Antoniolli said. Some 24% of Cr Tully's supporters said a rate freeze should be enacted by the next mayor as a priority.

Cr Tully said a rate freeze means "paying double catch-up the following year".

"Cities that have frozen rates have spent more than a decade trying to catch-up," he said.

"Most people realise that CPI affects families, businesses and councils, so the prudent approach is to have affordable increases every year."

Mayoral candidate Peter Luxton said rates were too high in Ipswich, "in relation to other cities and what you are actually getting for your rate dollar".

"They are not low compared to land values. They are horrendously high," he said.

"As mayor I would have a forensic audit of the council's books and look at ways of passing savings on to the ratepayer. I would expect rates to not only freeze but go down slightly."

Joel Gould and

Andrew Korner