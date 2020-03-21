Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland Times Mayoral candidate forum held at USQ Ipswich on Tuesday night. David Martin.
The Queensland Times Mayoral candidate forum held at USQ Ipswich on Tuesday night. David Martin.
News

Candidates spend big bucks on campaign trail

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
21st Mar 2020 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE is only one week left until the local government elections and candidates have spent tens of thousands of dollars spruiking their campaigns through billboards, flyers and corflutes.

Mayoral candidate David Martin has spent the most so far, with his expenditure totalling $52,479, according to the ECQ’s electronic disclosure system as of yesterday afternoon. Of that, $13,300 was to cover the costs of postal delivery of his flyers.

Fellow mayoral candidate Teresa Harding has spent close to $40,000 on her campaign, including almost $7000 on digital marketing and $5500 on an electronic billboard.

Ursula Monsiegneur has spent $14,489, Mark Williams has spent $279.62, Chris Smith has totalled $326 and Queensland Greens have spent $623.70 on Pat Walsh’s campaign. Karakan Kochardy is yet to lodge any expenditure.

In Division 1, Jacob Madsen has been the biggest spender, with more than $16,000 lodged for his campaign.

In Division 2, former councillor Paul Tully and campaign partner Nicole Jonic’s Voice of Experience have spent $22,158 on their campaign so far, since announcing their candidacy at the start of the month.

Marnie Doyle has spent the most out of the Division 3 group of candidates, with more than $27,000 poured into her campaign.

In Division 4 Russell Milligan has spent the most, with a total expenditure of $13,291, followed closely by Kate Kunzelmann, who has lodged $12,900 worth of expenditure.

A full list of candidate donations and expenditure can be found here.

candidate expenditure council ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vehicle crashes into power pole at Wacol

        premium_icon Vehicle crashes into power pole at Wacol

        Breaking Paramedics attended the scene of a critical vehicle crash last night at Wacol

        Heinous past of pregnant teen’s murderer

        premium_icon Heinous past of pregnant teen’s murderer

        Crime Pregnant teen’s killer previously jailed for murder

        LNP senator moving office from Brisbane to Springfield

        premium_icon LNP senator moving office from Brisbane to Springfield

        Politics ‘It’s a part of Queensland that’s undergoing great growth'.

        Silver screen service to nip virus in bud

        premium_icon Silver screen service to nip virus in bud

        News Ipswich drive-in theatre introduces special app for coronavirus-free movie...