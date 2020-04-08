Candidates waiting for official declaration

IPSWICH City Council candidates spent another day in limbo today as the election results continued to update at a snail's pace.

Ipswich mayor-elect Teresa Harding said it was disappointing it had taken so long for the online results to be shown as candidates wait for their seats to be declared.

"We're at the mercy of the Electoral Commission of Queensland," she said.

"Normally the mayor would be the chair of the Local Disaster Management group. I can't do that until I'm declared.

"I can't take on any of those roles that I want to do and lead the community until the ECQ declare me, and then I can be sworn in and that's the same for all of the council.

"We've got a lot of issues coming up that the council wish to discuss, and we can't do that until we're sworn in."

As of 4pm this afternoon, more than 70 per cent of the vote had been counted in Divisions 1, 2 and 4 and more than 80 per cent for Division 3.

"It's not satisfactory and I think the Premier said it correctly, she said 'you've got one job'. So we're at the mercy of the ECQ," Ms Harding said.

"We were also given assurances by the ECQ in the lead-up to the election, they came out and did two candidate information sessions and we were told that Ipswich would have a priority because we had been under administration and that we would get results quickly."

Successful candidates will have to carry out their swearing-in ceremonies a little differently this time because of coronavirus restrictions.

Ms Harding said candidates could either do their declarations online at home with members of their household plus two visitors or they may do their declaration in the Council Chambers with one member of their immediate household.

She said she would be making her declaration of office online in her back yard.

"This way I can have my husband and our three children with me," she said.

"It breaks my heart that I cannot celebrate this event with my parents, my three siblings, in-laws and the extended family. Community safety must come first."