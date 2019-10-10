Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rosewood
Rosewood"s David Pahlke. Cordell Richardson
Council News

Candidates receive almost $10,000 in donations

Navarone Farrell
by
10th Oct 2019 11:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Almost $10,000 in donations has been given council candidates since May this year.

Mayoral candidates Teresa Harding and Gary Duffy have received $3000 and $5000 respectively.

Peter McMahon's Swim Factory contributed to Ms Harding's campaign and Gary Duffy's partner Cornelia Turni contributing towards his.

"People don't know us well. We're going to have people put their hand up and it will be the first time; people will want to know our background,” Ms Harding said.

Division 4 candidate Kate Kunzelmann has received a $100 declared donation, while former Division 10 councillor David Pahlke deposited $1000 of his own cash into his campaign coffers in May.

Mr Pahlke said he was still unsure about whether to run.

He said he still had time to announce, given his tenure as councillor.

"My heart is saying yes but my head is saying no, that's the dilemma I face,” he said

"I love my community and I have great support out this way but I still don't know.”

ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020 march 2020 local government elections
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Jury considers verdict in trial of trio accused of assault

    premium_icon Jury considers verdict in trial of trio accused of assault

    News AN IPSWICH court has heard how a 73-year-old man told a triple-0 operator he had been hit "seven million times” by men in his home.

    Week from hell inside Qld prisons has guards on edge

    premium_icon Week from hell inside Qld prisons has guards on edge

    News "It is actually getting increasingly worse"

    'Vic's Stable Stars' dash for extra cash at elite meet

    premium_icon 'Vic's Stable Stars' dash for extra cash at elite meet

    News Powerful Ipswich team eyeing Somerset riches

    New approach aimed at crushing generational unemployment

    premium_icon New approach aimed at crushing generational unemployment

    Education Find out where the jobs will be in the next five years.