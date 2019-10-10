Candidates receive almost $10,000 in donations

Almost $10,000 in donations has been given council candidates since May this year.

Mayoral candidates Teresa Harding and Gary Duffy have received $3000 and $5000 respectively.

Peter McMahon's Swim Factory contributed to Ms Harding's campaign and Gary Duffy's partner Cornelia Turni contributing towards his.

"People don't know us well. We're going to have people put their hand up and it will be the first time; people will want to know our background,” Ms Harding said.

Division 4 candidate Kate Kunzelmann has received a $100 declared donation, while former Division 10 councillor David Pahlke deposited $1000 of his own cash into his campaign coffers in May.

Mr Pahlke said he was still unsure about whether to run.

He said he still had time to announce, given his tenure as councillor.

"My heart is saying yes but my head is saying no, that's the dilemma I face,” he said

"I love my community and I have great support out this way but I still don't know.”