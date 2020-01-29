Candidates rack up more than $66,000 in donations

IPSWICH City Council candidates have racked up more than $66,000 in donations with only two months left until the local government elections on March 28.

Division 4 candidate and labour affiliate Kate Kunzelman has received a total of $20,100 from John Fraser and another $200 from Sharon Mitchell.

Labor Party member and Division 3 candidate Toni Gibbs isn’t far behind after her campaign received $20,000 from her father Robert James Gibbs.

Newly announced Division 1 candidate Jacob Madsen has received $10,000 from Ian Cavanagh.

Mayoral candidate Teresa Harding has received a total of $8500 from Woodend Distributors Pty Ltd (Peter McMahon, OAM) Children First Learning Centre, Ipswich and Ian Berry.

Simon Ingram, also a Division 1 candidate has received a total $220 from Jane Ingram, Caroline Ingram and Pam Jones.

Independent Division 2 candidate Andrea Dunn has received $420.67 from Geoffrey Webster.

New laws came into effect on January 20 which required candidates and any sitting councillors to lodge their disclosures online before February 3, even if there is nothing to declare.

Electoral expenditure incurred between May 1 2019 to January 19 2020 also needs to be disclosed.

If the total value of electoral expenditure incurred is $500 or more, each individual transaction must be disclosed.

If not, the value of electoral expenditure incurred can be disclosed as a lump sum.

Candidates have until Monday to lodge any disclosure returns and expenditure on the ECQ’s Electronic Disclosure System.

A full list of candidate donations can be found at qt.com.au