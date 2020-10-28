A GOLD Coast election candidate has slammed "bickering" between NSW and Queensland and called for a "Queensland Cross Border Commissioner".

Currumbin independent candidate Dr Richard Stuckey has spoken out about the need to open the border just days before voters head to the polls on Saturday.

Local Richard Stuckey is running as an independent for Currumbin. Picture Glenn Hampson

Dr Stuckey is the husband of former Currumbin LNP MP Jann Stuckey, who sensationally quit the party in early 2020.

"Let's get our border open now," he said.

"As someone who works across the border in a medical centre I am well aware of the difficulties faced by border communities on a daily basis.

"I am pushing for a Queensland Cross Border Commissioner to work with the NSW counterpart."

NSW Cross Border Commissioner James McTavish was appointed in 2014, and resolves issues among businesses, organisations and residents in border communities.

Dr Stuckey also said many border issues could have been avoided by moving the checkpoint further into Tweed.

The border checkpoint in Coolangatta. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

"Our lives could have been much less complicated if QLD Police had been allowed to patron a border checkpoint near the Tweed River instead of in the middle of town," he said.

"The bickering between has been totally unacceptable.

"There would have far less disruption and anxiety if there had been co-operation from NSW.

"A Commissioner from each state could make our lives so much easier."

Originally published as Candidate's plea: 'Get our border open now'