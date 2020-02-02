Menu
The Ipswich City Council administration building.
Candidates lodge thousands in election expenditure

Paige Ashby
paige.ashby@apn.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 10:00 AM
COUNCIL candidates only have two more days to lodge their transitional returns on the ECQ electronic disclosure system, after new laws came into effect on January 20.

The total amount of donations lodged has already exceeded more than $66,000 with less than two months until election day, but only $45,847 had been lodged in expenditure as of 10am on Friday.

Ipswich mayoral candidate David Martin spent the most on his campaign so far, forking out almost $18,000.

Other mayoral candidates have spent significantly less. Teresa Harding has lodged $5943.52 in expenditure while Gary Duffy has lodged $2361.48.

There were no expenditure amounts published on the ECQ system for Pat Walsh and Ursula Monsiegneur yesterday.

Division 4 candidate Kate Kunzelmann has spent more than some running for mayor, with her lodged expenditure exceeding $9000.

Candidates have until February 3 to lodge their transitional returns.

A full list of donations and expenditure can be found here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

