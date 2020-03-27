Menu
Somebody burned one of Brad Hunt's election signs down Thursday night. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Candidate’s election sign burns

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
27th Mar 2020 2:20 PM
IPSWICH election candidate Brad Hunt says he is bewildered after discovering one of his large election signs destroyed by fire on the eve of the council polls.

The Division 2 candidate and local painter had a large sign set up opposite St Ive’s Shopping Centre, at Mill St Goodna.

He believes it was torched Thursday night but is at a loss to explain why.

“In all honesty I’m just a self funded candidate,” he said.

“I did the sign myself and only had it up for a week or so.”

Mr Hunt is one of 11 candidates in his division, which takes in Ipswich’s eastern suburbs including Goodna, Camira and Springfield.

