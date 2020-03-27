Candidate’s election sign burns

Somebody burned one of Brad Hunt's election signs down Thursday night. Picture: Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH election candidate Brad Hunt says he is bewildered after discovering one of his large election signs destroyed by fire on the eve of the council polls.

The Division 2 candidate and local painter had a large sign set up opposite St Ive’s Shopping Centre, at Mill St Goodna.

He believes it was torched Thursday night but is at a loss to explain why.

“In all honesty I’m just a self funded candidate,” he said.

“I did the sign myself and only had it up for a week or so.”

Mr Hunt is one of 11 candidates in his division, which takes in Ipswich’s eastern suburbs including Goodna, Camira and Springfield.