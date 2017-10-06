Candidates declare donations ahead of Div 7 election

CAMPAIGN donations for candidates in Saturday's by-election are flowing much slower than during the mayoral election.

Only two of the nine candidates in the Division 7 by-election have declared donations, worth less than $3000 combined, with many candidates self-funding their campaigns.

During the August 19 mayoral by-election successful candidate Andrew Antoniolli and key rival Paul Tully received about $80,000 combined.

Of the Division 7 candidates, Mark McConnell has received the most support, declaring $1,495 towards his campaign while businessman Mike McInnes has declared $1000.

Mr McConnell's donations come from the Australian Municipal Administrative Clerical Services Union Queensland, Together Branch. It's the organisation commonly known as the Together Union, which largely represents public servants.

Mr McConnell is a Together Union member and represents the organisation within the Ipswich branch of the Queensland Community Alliance.

Mark McConnell, Regional director of Department of Housing and Public Works, will run for division 7.

He said the Union offered to pay to print some corflutes and some banners for his campaign, which is largely self-funded.

"The donation has been greatly received as a modest contribution," Mr McConnell said.

Mike McInnes has declared $1000 from Janelle Pettersson, his long term partner.