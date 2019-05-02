CANDIDATES' DEBATE: The question which went unanswered

Sky News presenter Peter Gleeson was in Gladstone on 1 May to hold a Flynn candidates' discussion streamed live on The Observer's and the Courier Mail's website including LNP's sitting member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Labor candidate Zac Beers.

Sky News presenter Peter Gleeson was in Gladstone on 1 May to hold a Flynn candidates' discussion streamed live on The Observer's and the Courier Mail's website including LNP's sitting member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Labor candidate Zac Beers. Matt Taylor GLA010519SKYN

ZAC Beers had plenty to say at the first Flynn candidates' debate but there was one question he couldn't answer.

The Labor candidate went head-to-head with LNP's incumbent Ken O'Dowd during a 30-minute debate in Gladstone today.

The event was moderated by Sky News presenter Peter Gleeson and The Observer editor Megan Sheehan.

Mr O'Dowd's grasp on the seat has slipped to a margin of 1 per cent, the smallest in his nine years in government.

Mr Gleeson said Flynn was a crucial win for major parties.

Speaking for 12 minutes of the debate Mr Beers said the most important issues facing the region were: job security, workforce casualisation and health and education funding and infrastructure.

However, when asked about the impact of Labor's changes to negative gearing on the housing market, Mr Beers failed to respond and shifted the discussion back to employment.

Corelogic data from late last year found Flynn was among the top 10 regions for negatively geared investment in Australia.

If elected, Labor has proposed to limit negative gearing concessions on new investment properties from January 1. By stopping new investors deducting rental losses from their income tax, the changes are estimated to raise $2.9billion over four years.

"When I talk to people what they're worried about in relation to house prices is jobs," Mr Beers said.

"We've come off a massive boom with the LNG expansion... and the Federal Government in Canberra failed to invest in infrastructure or create jobs for the community when that boom ended."

Mr Gleeson also questioned the candidates on key election topics including the Adani mine, emissions reduction targets and jobs.

Former deputy leader of the Labor Party Wayne Swan watched on as Mr Beers, 28, hit back at criticism from Mr O'Dowd that Labor, with The Greens, wanted to "shutdown" the coal and aluminium industries.

Mr Swan was in Gladstone for the official launch of Mr Beers's campaign last night.

The second-time Labor candidate for Flynn and Australian Workers' Union organiser said he "wholeheartedly" supported the coal industry and would not let it be crippled by his party's policies.

"But what we don't support are multinationals undercutting secure employment ... with workforce casualisation and labour hire, which is devastating communities (like Blackwater)," Mr Beers said.

Speaking of Labor's 50 per cent renewable energy target by 2030, Mr O'Dowd said "it's too much, too quickly" and hit-out at Labor's 45 per cent emissions reduction target.

But Mr Beers said the cause of high power prices in Queensland was the Coalition's inaction on energy policy.

He said Labor's commitment to establish new industries included its $1.1-billion hydrogen fund.

Mr Beers said a recently announced $1.5-million investment to build a gas line would help ease east coast gas market pressures.

Mr Gleeson quizzed Mr O'Dowd on his party's dysfunction and the Liberals' decision to overthrow Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for Scott Morrison.

Mr O'Dowd said he had regrets and he "was not proud of" the Coalition's recent behaviour.

He pointed to the Rudd-Gillard government between 2010-13 and said "it's not good for government".

"I'm not proud we went the same way as Labor ... we have to get back on with the job with infrastructure and getting the economy back in order," Mr O'Dowd said.

Mr Gleeson asked the Nationals MP about the resurgence of Clive Palmer and a preference deal with the LNP.

"I can't stop (Mr Palmer) ... as far as I'm concerned Clive isn't as big of a risk to Flynn as a Labor, Greens government," Mr O'Dowd said.

Given two minutes to wrap up why Flynn voters should put No. 1 next to their names on the ballot paper, Mr O'Dowd discussed the need for aged care and his nine years of experience as Flynn's MP.

Mr Beers said the electorate needed a representative in Canberra who would "stand up and fight" for the region.