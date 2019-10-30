Candidate wants improved public transport, care for elderly

Andrea Dunn will stand as an independent candidate in the Ipswich City Council election in March, contending a division two seat.

Andrea Dunn will stand as an independent candidate in the Ipswich City Council election in March, contending a division two seat. Rob Williams

HAVING scored "huge wins" for health workers and faced the challenges of running a small business, Andrea Dunn believes she has the skills and experience to represent Ipswich as the city gets a "chance to start afresh" next year.

The Springfield Lakes resident will stand as an independent candidate in the Ipswich City Council election in March, contending a division two seat.

Ms Dunn's focus if elected will include pushing for more access to more independent living for mature residents, installing recycling drop-off centres next to shopping centres, implementing community gardens to foster a feeling of community, pushing for improved road safety conditions.

She wants to advocate for improved local bus timetables to reduce the number of commuters missing rail connections and making public transport a more viable option for residents.

"I want to be an advocate for the accident and emergency facility out of the Mater Hospital at Springfield. I believe that's important," she said.

The 53-year-old has lived in Ipswich for 17 years and works as a dental assistant for Queensland Health.

She believes "the time is right" to run for council for the first time and wants to form a part of Ipswich's leadership as emerges from 2020 and beyond.

"In my current position advocating for Queensland Health workers, I've had huge wins and I like to see good outcomes," she said.

"I've been involved in Queensland Health reviews and enterprise bargaining agreements and the like and I have a knowledge of policy and procedure. I am very familiar with policies and procedures and the need to be accountable whilst providing and advocating for others

"The big thing I think is going to be transparency and accountability for all candidates. We can't change what's happened in the past but can definitely move forward."

Ms Dunn believed her experience in small business had taught her the importance of "efficient and transparent" leadership in the private sector.

"I have the advantage of having a small business plus also working for a large organisation," she said.

"I've been able to see where management is coming from and where the workers are coming from to try and get good outcomes from both sides. You're not going to please everybody but you can understand where people are coming from from both sides."