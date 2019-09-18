Candidate talks trash, proposes innovative system

James Pinnell is running for Division 2 and will work to turn Ipswich's waste management into an enviable asset.

James Pinnell is running for Division 2 and will work to turn Ipswich's waste management into an enviable asset. Cordell Richardson

RUBBISH is the hot topic among council hopefuls, with Division 2 candidate James Pinnell announcing policies to turn Ipswich from a "waste capital" to a green haven other local government areas could replicate.

Mr Pinnell, who announced in late August, has released a policy to tackle waste and recycling.

Details to be announced later will focus on planning and infrastructure, improving digital access to council information and improving transparency and accountability in Ipswich City Council's governance.

Mr Pinnell wants a "complete overhaul" in how Ipswich deals with waste and wants to process as much of it as possible locally to create a "closed loop" system, where Ipswich no longer exports waste.

"It's a lot of work and it will cost a bit of money as well but if we make that investment now we solve the problem in a decade down the track where we have more residents and more rubbish and no solution," he said.

Mr Pinnell also wants to reintroduce glass into recycling bins, creating local infrastructure to process glass recycling, making green waste bins default, using soft plastics in local infrastructure and reducing landfill and fighting odours.

He said he would not vote to approve any new landfill sites that do not process local waste.

Mr Pinnell said his policies align with recently announced mayoral candidate Ursula Monsiegneur's focus.

"We line up on the waste and recycling front ... we are both looking in the same direction, at a future where Ipswich where Ipswich isn't thought of as the waste capital of southeast Queensland and as the innovative smart modern city that found a way out of the predicament we're in," he said.

"A lot different councils' positions are no new dumps. They're missing the point of what we have to do. Instead of castigating waste operators for existing, we need to work with them to remove waste from that landfill or stop the waste getting into that landfill."

Only a month into his campaign, Mr Pinnell said some feedback from residents has been centred around public transport, the previous council's lack of transparency and corruption.

"A lot of people did mention they would prefer the new council is made up of new members; they want new blood, new ideas and a fresh, more modern look at how things are going," he said.