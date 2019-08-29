Candidate spruiks entertainment, youth and parades

Rochelle Caloon has put her hand up to run in the Ipswich City Council election.

DOWN-to-earth Division 3 candidate Rochelle Caloon believes the youth and entertainment are the keys to Ipswich's success as a city.

The hairdresser, small business owner, trainer, wife and mother recently announced her interest in the reformed Division 3.

She said with more than 1000 families moving to the area a month, the city was in dire need of infrastructure.

"We need things in Ipswich, we need entertainment and we need a proper bowling alley - you can't even get into that one in Riverlink, it's extremely popular,” she said.

"Every time we leave Ipswich we're employing other people, not our own youth. We need an ice-skating rink here, we need things in Ipswich, things that will keep people here.”

She also believes in instilling a sense of pride in the city again, preservation of old buildings and reinvigorating the mall.

Ms Caloon ran in the 2017 local government elections for Division 7 and out of five people came fourth in her division. "The margins between third and fourth were really close,” she said.

Ms Caloon is also a fierce proponent of reinstating Ipswich's well-regarded Christmas parade and has gone in to bat against the council's decision to scrap the parade and run the Festival of Lights instead.

Ms Caloon held her fellow candidates in high regard, but said there's one key characteristic new councillors will have to have: "I do believe whoever gets in needs to love Ipswich. Ipswich is a beautiful town,” she said.

As far as party politics go, Ms Caloon is not affiliated with any party and will be running as an independent.

"I was thinking about joining a party but then you have to go along with their belief,” she said.

"We're not rich, I don't want to be joining parties. We're just normal mums and dads that are sick of things not happening in Ipswich.”

Ms Caloon also works as a trainer for unemployed youth, a hairdresser at Blondes Are Us in town, as well as hosting rockstar kids parties.

She joins the growing ranks of candidates announcing for Division 3, including Labor involved Kate Kunzelmann, LNP involved James Fazl and independent truckie Ashley Barber.

Division 3 has been the most popular for candidates announcing, while James Pinnell, an IT worker announced for Division 2 last week, and Teresa Harding, Gary Duffy, and David Martin all announced their intentions to sit in the mayor's chair.

Candidates have yet to announce for Division 1 and 4, the largest of the four proposed divisions.

For more information on Ms Caloon's campaign, visit her Facebook page: Rochelle Caloon - Candidate for division 3 2020