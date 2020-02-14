Candidate sheds light on campaign donation from NuGrow boss

DIVISION three candidate Bill Heck said a $3000 election campaign donation from NuGrow boss Roy Wilson would not mean more favourable conditions for the businessman should Mr Heck win.

Roy Wilson owns Nu Grow and Plencove, which supported former mayor Paul Pisasale and made a donation of $10,000 to his campaign in 2016. NuGrow is a waste recycling company.

Plencove Pty Ltd also donated $15,000 to Andrew Antoniolli in 2017 for his mayoral by-election campaign.

"The ALP has been taking money off Roy Wilson, so has Andrew Antoniolli, so has Paul Pisasale, why is it a problem now?" Mr Heck said.

"What favours can I do for Roy Wilson? Roy Wilson is a local businessman in the city, he employs Ipswich people, he supports Ipswich product and what Roy does, Roy does, and I don't see how I can do him any favours."

Mr Heck said he didn't have a significant relationship with Mr Wilson.

"I met Roy once over coffee and he likes my Facebook page and posts occasionally, so we're friends on Facebook," he said.

"By taking this money off Mr Wilson and giving this issue air, I'm actually doing more to address the real problem than a thousand hippies glued to the road."

The candidate also took to Facebook to share his view on the donation.

"I didn't become a greenie yesterday because of the election. After the election is over I will still be a greenie, so therefore I am quite comfortable taking money off Roy Wilson to promote my environmental agenda.

"If Roy Wilson were to offer me more money I would not have a problem taking it," he said.

"I am not going to do Roy any favours in regards to his compliance or practices, in fact I will likely be a harsher judge than most and ask tougher questions.

The QT attempted to contact Mr Wilson but he failed to respond before print deadline.