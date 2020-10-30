Candidate says he will donate all of his pay if elected

Karakan Kochardy speaks at the QT mayoral forum held earlier this year.

AN independent candidate running for Ipswich West believes he has the solution for a number of “difficult, stagnating (and) unresolved” issues in the electorate.

Karakan Karoly Kochardy, 72, said if he’s elected, he will donate all of his pay, minus expenses, for “projects which will benefit” the city.

He will be looking to unseat Labor’s Jim Madden, with his focus on the proposed waste to energy plant, the Mt Crosby Rd interchange and upgrading the Cunningham Highway.

Mr Kochardy ran for mayor of Ipswich in the March local government election but only secured 1.51 per cent of the vote as Teresa Harding was elected.

“I am the only independent candidate for Ipswich West,” he said.

“I am not in it for the money.

“I will donate all my pay, minus expenses, to projects which will benefit Ipswich. I am unfunded and unaligned.

“I do have a vision which has become a mission - to de-stress schooling and de-stress Ipswich (and) to help it become a more prosperous, happy, fun place in the travails of the 21st century.

“If you would like a non-political solution to the numerous political squabbles that rage through parliament, then I am here to serve you.”

Mr Kochardy said his focus, if elected, would be on getting upgrades to the Mt Crosby Rd interchange and the Cunningham Highway over the line.

He is also a staunch opponent of the proposed waste to energy plant proposed by waste giant Remondis in Swanbank.

“The coal dust in some areas of Ipswich is bad enough,” he said.

“The truth is, we should not have dumps and incinerators anywhere.

“We must drastically reduce our waste.”

