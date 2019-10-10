Candidate reveals high price of running a council campaign

MAYORAL candidate Teresa Harding has begun her drive for volunteers ahead of the March 2020 elections, and needs helping hands at 44 polling booths.

Ms Harding will host a "friend-raiser” on November 16, at the Swifts Sports Club.

The mayoral hopeful said she was overwhelmed with initial support for her mayoral campaign launch.

"Mayoral candidates have 44 polling booths to maintain; we need volunteers,” she said.

"I'm trying to reach out to as many people as possible with what I stand for. If it's what they believe in as well, then that's fantastic. I would like them to be part of the team for a fresh start for Ipswich.”

Ms Harding recently declared a donation of $3000 from Peter McMahon's Swim Factory. She said she will need at least $25,000 for the basic elements of the campaign.

"Any candidate has to buy the election sign, they cost about $10 each. I'm looking at having four at each of the 44 polling booths and around Ipswich so that's about 600 signs; that's about $6000,” she said.

"If you want double-printed shirts, you're looking at about $20 each; that's about $4000 at least. Flyers and distribution and sending them to 130,000 voters, that's going to cost at least $15,000.

"That's as well as the considerable time off work I'll be taking. Unfortunately (money), does stop a lot of people from running and that's unfair in our democracy.

Ms Harding said fund-raising and running a campaign were a double-edged sword.

"Wouldn't it be wonderful if it didn't cost anything to run - but that's not the case, you can't just rely just on social media. You have to use traditional media to reach out to the people as part of what you need to do,” she said.

Ms Harding said "rigorous procedures” in place now ensure declaring and monitoring candidate donations and spending is more transparent than previously.

"Most of my donations have been $50 or $100 towards me... I will be disclosing those in accordance of the law,” she said.