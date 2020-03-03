Candidate pulls out of election but vows to run again

James Fazl will not be running in the upcoming election.

AN Ipswich council candidate has pulled out of the election race but vowed he will run again in four year's time.

Booval cook and aged care specialist James Fazl has withdrawn his candidacy for Division 3 after first announcing his intentions to run in August.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, my daily activities and the other volunteer organisations I am a part of, I just do not have the time to properly campaign. Ipswich deserves so much better," he said.

"This is why I am not formally nominating and I will be back in 2024 when I will be fully focused on the campaign.

"In the meantime I will still be putting Ipswich first and helping out as many Ipswich people as I can. Our city is a treasure and I feel very privileged to be able to help out as I do.

"I thank all of my supporters and everyone who sent me kind words of support. It was a privilege to have spoken to you all about the issues that matter to Ipswich."

Mr Fazl wished all the candidates well for the election.

"Hopefully we will have a new council that will finally start putting Ipswich first," he said.