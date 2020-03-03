Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Fazl will not be running in the upcoming election.
James Fazl will not be running in the upcoming election.
Council News

Candidate pulls out of election but vows to run again

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd Mar 2020 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Ipswich council candidate has pulled out of the election race but vowed he will run again in four year's time.

Booval cook and aged care specialist James Fazl has withdrawn his candidacy for Division 3 after first announcing his intentions to run in August.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, my daily activities and the other volunteer organisations I am a part of, I just do not have the time to properly campaign. Ipswich deserves so much better," he said.

"This is why I am not formally nominating and I will be back in 2024 when I will be fully focused on the campaign.

"In the meantime I will still be putting Ipswich first and helping out as many Ipswich people as I can. Our city is a treasure and I feel very privileged to be able to help out as I do.

"I thank all of my supporters and everyone who sent me kind words of support. It was a privilege to have spoken to you all about the issues that matter to Ipswich."

Mr Fazl wished all the candidates well for the election.

"Hopefully we will have a new council that will finally start putting Ipswich first," he said.

More Stories

Show More
ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020 james fazl local government election
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospital launches new healthy initiative aimed at kids

        premium_icon Hospital launches new healthy initiative aimed at kids

        News Dieticians will work with a number of schools from across the region to instil healthy habits

        • 3rd Mar 2020 3:00 PM
        Mum-of-three will represent Australia at the Invictus Games

        premium_icon Mum-of-three will represent Australia at the Invictus Games

        News 'It has definitely given me a drive and a purpose to keep going'

        17 years after crime spree, armed robber dobs himself in

        premium_icon 17 years after crime spree, armed robber dobs himself in

        News Man jailed after confessing to historic armed robberies

        COUNCIL ELECTION: Watch the forums in person or at home

        COUNCIL ELECTION: Watch the forums in person or at home

        News Only days left until our candidate forums kick-off