Ipswich City Council Division 3 candidate Toni Gibbs. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Candidate has ‘no control’ over Labor MP’s show of support

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Mar 2020 5:30 AM
AN independent council candidate and long time ALP member said she has no control over what the Labor Party does after a Federal MP sent out material calling on supporters to help her during pre-poll.

Toni Gibbs is running for Division 3 in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election.

The ALP member of 35 years and daughter of former Wolston and Bundamba MP Bob, nominated as an independent candidate.

In an email to supporters, Oxley MP Milton Dick called for assistance for Ms Gibbs during pre-poll and included her phone number for them to get in contact.

"We have a number of fantastic candidates running in the local government elections," the email notes.

"Including local branch member and Oxley FEC vice president Toni Gibbs who is running for Ipswich Division 3.

"Any time you can spare to help out on pre-poll will be an enormous help to the campaign, even if you can only spare an hour."

Ms Gibbs said she had received no funding from the ALP for her campaign.

"I don't have any responsibility over what the party does," she said.

"If he wants to support me that's fine.

"I have been a member of the Labor Party for 35 years. I have never hidden that.

"If people from within the party want to support me, I don't have any control over that.

"People know my affiliations. I didn't ask him to put out the email."

Ms Gibbs has received two donations to her campaign so far, including $20,000 from her father in November.

The Queensland and Northern Territory branch of the Communications, Electrical, Electronic, Energy, Information, Postal, Plumbing and Allied Services Union of Australia donated $2000 last week

The donation from the CEPU is unreconciled.

Mr Dick did not respond to repeated requests for comment from the QT.

Ms Gibbs told the QT in November she believed party politics should not be involved in local government.

"I'll be running as an independent, the ALP don't run teams in the Ipswich City Council and haven't done so for a very long time," she said.

