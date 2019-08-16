Candidate: 'Community engagement key successful councillor'

Marriage celebrant and nurse Karen Kunzelmann who will be running for council in the March 2020 local government elections.

NURSE, educator and marriage celebrant Kate Kunzelmann is the second person to announce their candidacy as a councillor for the March 2020 Local Government Elections.

Ms Kunzelmann has lived in Ipswich since 1981, the past nine of which have been in Wulkuraka where she will be vying for one of two councillor positions in division four.

"When the council was dismissed, I just thought 'we could do better',” she said.

"I'll be working with other councillors to sort out the CBD, Nicholas St. To see yet another business gone from the centre of the city is tragic.

"I went down there yesterday, it's not very inspiring.”

In a letter to the editor, Ms Kunzelmann wrote that: "A deep love of this city is not enough. Community engagement, reconciling many different opinions and being efficient require managerial skills and, yes, humility, in building the strategic capacity to take this great project forward.”

While Ms Kunzelmann's background has mostly been in health, her management experience is supported by qualifications from a lobby body.

"I have a qualification from the Australian Institute of Company of Directors. I'm very interested in the board of directors model,” she said.

"There's a strong emphasis there on leadership... and of course openness and transparency.”

The AICD's motto is "To strengthen society through world-class governance”. Its mission is: "To be the independent and trusted voice of governance, building the capability of a community of leaders for the benefit of society.”

"We have to be able to do the business of council in a transparent manner, in a straightforward manner. too,” Ms Kunzelmann said.

"With the board of directors model, it's still an advocacy position for (residents) who have unresolved issues.

"Other people are probably like me, thinking that they would like to be optimistic and like to think they could do better. We could do better. We could have a council that other people want to follow, if we get the right people.”

Ms Kunzelmann has no policies at this stage, however, she is reaching out to community groups.

"I've got no promises at the moment, I'm at the moment finding out about the area and trying to work out what my policy positions should be,” she said.

"In the past, people have gone straight to their councillor, that's part of the problem in the sense it's chalked up to the councillor fixing the problem, when in fact it should be routine business.”

Ms Kunzelmann acknowledged there is a large group of potential councillor candidates but kept tight-lipped about the competition.

"There's a lot of wild speculation, who's running and who's not running. I do know of some people who are thinking about it,” she said.