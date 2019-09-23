Candidate claims Ipswich is 'forgotten town' of SEQ

BRINGING workers out of their buildings to reinvigorate the CBD and standing up to make State and Federal Governments take note are part of Teresa Harding's mayoral campaign.

Ms Harding, a former LNP candidate for the seat of Blair in 2013 and 2016, believes transparency and cultural events are also key to the city's success.

"I did some business door knocking in top of town, spoke with six businesses and one former business owner," she said.

Ms Harding said the feedback from business owners was all similar; the CBD needs more foot traffic, parking and getting workers in the CBD to use the amenities that are available.

"And events, things like Honk, the Ipswich Festival and the Christmas parade, some of the businesses are saying they're taking two months takings in one day," she said.

"When it comes to parking... whether it's 30 minutes free, smart technology... someone suggested doing angle parking.

"And the third thing was workers in the CBD so for ICON building and the other businesses.

"(Business owners) they would love to see the workers come out at lunch time and afterwards and buy their lunch there and do their bits and bobs shopping throughout the week.

"I come from a small business background, I used to have a carpet cleaning business so I know what it's like to clean carpets and work on weekends."

Ms Harding has filtered these suggestions down into one of her policies, the Ipswich Arts Initiative. She proposes an arts summit with stakeholders around town to best monopolise on the city's cultural assets.

"We get stakeholders from the arts, events and cultural communities and we look at doing a plan," she said.

Ms Harding said the previous council did have an arts initiative but there was no funding for it.

"We need to look at locking in dates, events and activities and (give these groups) funding," she said.

As a former president of CODI, Ms Harding said she knows how difficult it is to operate without surety and only a year's budget at a time.

"I would love to be in a situation where we can give some of these community groups three years funding to give them some surety," she said.

Ms Harding also said there was zero visibility over how money was spent under the previous council, however if she is elected she will strive for a, "a council of transparency, a council of achievement and a council of pride and honour."

"There's some commonality between all the candidates, one is transparency and accountability, but also building that pride an honour back in our city," she said.

"They definitely don't want anyone associated with the previous council, that's loud and clear.

"We need to have people who have been leaders (in the election pool) because you know what it's like to stand up and be accountable and be transparent, you know what it's like to back yourself, but you also know what it's like to have the responsibility of other people.

"I really think we are the forgotten part of SEQ when you look at the State and Federal governments, we need to roar, we won't put up with this anymore. Our population is going to more than double in the next 20 years."