Cancer sufferer victim of 'heartless' home attack

Brazen thieves broke into Merv Dunn's home over the weekend.

A 72-YEAR-old Cairns man battling cancer has been left shaken by a brazen act of burglary at the weekend, in which his sister's car, ID cards, a bank card and $600 in cash were stolen.

Merv Dunn, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer three years ago, said the last few years had been a hard-fought battle to stay alive.

However, having his Cairns North home ransacked while he slept last Saturday had left him feeling vulnerable.

"I couldn't get my locks changed until Monday, so I was up all night Sunday worrying they might come back," he said.

"I can't understand why anyone would be so heartless; it makes me wonder why I bother."

Mr Dunn lives in an apartment above his sister on Gelling St.

Normally cautious about home security, he hadn't been feeling well that night and decided to leave his door unlocked in case his sister needed to check on him in the night.

Cairns North resident Merv Dunn had his house broken into and possessions stolen, including his passport, bank cards and $600 in cash. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Mr Dunn claims he pushed a table against the door, but woke the next morning to find his house burgled and his sister's car missing.

"I thought she'd gone for an early morning drive, but then I looked around my place and noticed things scattered on the floor and ransacked," he said.

The burglar allegedly used the stolen card to make a series of transactions at a Cairns service station totalling $650.

Cairns Senior Constable Russ Parker said the Cairns Property Crime squad was investigating.

The yellow 1985 Daihatsu Charade with registration 662 CCO was still missing.

Call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go to crimestoppersqld.com.au