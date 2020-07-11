Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A cancer patient had his IV tubes ripped out and was punched and kicked to the ground after he refused a man’s request for a cigarette in a sickening assault.
A cancer patient had his IV tubes ripped out and was punched and kicked to the ground after he refused a man’s request for a cigarette in a sickening assault.
Crime

Cancer patient attacked after refusing man a cigarette

by Joe Attanasio
11th Jul 2020 8:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been charged after an alleged aggravated assault of a cancer patient outside a hospital in Darlinghurst.

At about 10.15am yesterday a 35-year-old man, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment at St Vincent's Hospital, left the grounds for a break when he was approached by an unknown man.

He was seated outside the hospital on Victoria Street when the man asked for a cigarette.

When he refused the request the man allegedly took hold of his arm and threw him to the ground before punching him a number of times in the stomach.

 

The patient had his IV tubes ripped out during the assault. iStock image
The patient had his IV tubes ripped out during the assault. iStock image

 

The assault continued as the man grabbed hold of the patient's IV tubes and ripped them out before repeatedly kicking him in the stomach.

A nurse witnessed the assault and called upon the man to stop.

Other doctors and nurses came to his aid and the man quickly left the area.

He was seen to cross Victoria Street and enter Green Park.

Officers from Kings Cross Police Area Command were called and attended the hospital where they spoke with the patient and the staff.

 

Doctors and nurses from St Vincent’s Hospital came to the man’s aid.
Doctors and nurses from St Vincent’s Hospital came to the man’s aid.

 

 

Officers then attended Green Park where they arrested the man after a brief struggle.

He was taken to Kings Cross police station where he was charged with aggravated assault with intent to rob and use corporate violence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and resist arrest.

He was refused bail and will appear in Parramatta Local Court.

The patient suffered internal injuries and is being treated at St Vincent's Hospital.

 

 

Originally published as Cancer patient attacked after refusing man a cigarette

assault crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where $4.4 million infrastructure spend will go in Ipswich

        premium_icon Where $4.4 million infrastructure spend will go in Ipswich

        Council News $4.4 million is being invested in infrastructure in Ipswich including a $1.8 million playground, footpaths and Orion Lagoon. Here’s what is being funded.

        Litter bugs turn bushland into dumping grounds

        premium_icon Litter bugs turn bushland into dumping grounds

        News Bushland in Bundamba continues to be trashed by people dumping rubbish illegally...

        Learner drivers race to book in tests from Monday

        premium_icon Learner drivers race to book in tests from Monday

        News Learners can book in for their practical driving tests from next Monday, but they...

        Man killed in Warrego Highway crash identified

        premium_icon Man killed in Warrego Highway crash identified

        Crime THE man who died in a crash on the Warrego Highway earlier this week was due to...