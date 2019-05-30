Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grace, Ashleigh, Vanessa, Megan and Belinda at Relay For Life which was held at Limestone Park.
Grace, Ashleigh, Vanessa, Megan and Belinda at Relay For Life which was held at Limestone Park. Cordell Richardson
Community

Relay for Life provides cash boost for cancer research

Ashleigh Howarth
by
30th May 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH residents have shown they are committed to fighting cancer by raising more than $64,000 from the Relay for Life event.

More than 531 people got dressed up and put their best foot forward at Bill Patterson Oval on Sunday to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, patients and their carers, as well as remember loved ones who had passed away from the disease.

Westside Christian College was among the top five fundraising teams, raising $6019 for the cause.

Ipswich Girls Grammar also raised an impressive $5113 for the relay.

All funds from the day will go towards research programs.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

cancer council relay for life 2019
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    premium_icon Have your say on Ipswich's most influential people

    People and Places You may have agreed with the final results or you may have thought they were completely off the money – well now is your chance to have your say.

    First class upgrade for Ipswich Cup faithful

    premium_icon First class upgrade for Ipswich Cup faithful

    News General admission ticket holders enjoy 'best vantage point'

    • 30th May 2019 5:56 PM
    Neighbours take cover as rocks, bricks fly over fence

    premium_icon Neighbours take cover as rocks, bricks fly over fence

    Crime "Says he struck him with a baseball bat in the knee"

    • 30th May 2019 5:49 PM
    QR issues apology for level crossing delays

    premium_icon QR issues apology for level crossing delays

    News It left drivers unsure if they could cross without a train in sight

    • 30th May 2019 5:00 PM