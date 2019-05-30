Relay for Life provides cash boost for cancer research

Grace, Ashleigh, Vanessa, Megan and Belinda at Relay For Life which was held at Limestone Park.

IPSWICH residents have shown they are committed to fighting cancer by raising more than $64,000 from the Relay for Life event.

More than 531 people got dressed up and put their best foot forward at Bill Patterson Oval on Sunday to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, patients and their carers, as well as remember loved ones who had passed away from the disease.

Westside Christian College was among the top five fundraising teams, raising $6019 for the cause.

Ipswich Girls Grammar also raised an impressive $5113 for the relay.

All funds from the day will go towards research programs.