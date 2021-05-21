Cancer conwoman Belle Gibson’s home has been raided by authorities over half a million dollars worth of unpaid fines.

Victoria’s Sheriff’s office executed a “seizure and sale” warrant on Gibson’s Northcote property in Melbourne’s inner north on Friday.

The Whole Pantry founder was hit with a $410,000 fine in 2017 after being found guilty of five breaches of consumer law.

Gibson sold thousands of copies of her cookbook and wellness app of the back of faking brain cancer and claiming she was cured by natural remedies and healthy living.

Belle Gibson pretended to have brain cancer and claimed she was cured by natural remedies and healthy living.

Gibson now owes more than $500,000 in fines, penalties and interest for her deceptive conduct.

A Consumer Affairs Victoria spokeswoman confirmed the raid.

“Ms Gibson owes the Victorian public a substantial debt and Consumer Affairs Victoria will continue to pursue repayment,” she said.

“A warrant of seizure and sale on Ms Gibson was executed today by Sheriff’s officers at an address in Northcote.”

Belle Gibson at home in Northcote. Picture: Ian Currie

The Federal Court of Australia found in 2017 the mum-of-one engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct after claiming she had been diagnosed with brain cancer in 2009, only had four months to live and had rejected conventional treatments and chosen to heal herself naturally.

The court also found she had falsely claimed that proceeds from sales of her book and app The Whole Pantry would be donated to charities or good causes.

Gibson’s Northcote home had previously been raided by sheriffs in January 2020 to try and recoup some of her unpaid debt.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Cancer fraud raided over unpaid fines