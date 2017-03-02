31°
Cancer fighting mum reaches career goals

2nd Mar 2017 5:30 AM
BRIGHT FUTURE: Tracey Jefferies is excited to be graduating from USQ this year.
BRIGHT FUTURE: Tracey Jefferies is excited to be graduating from USQ this year.

USQ is proud of its successes but for one working mum juggling university studies around raising a family and home life is one feat that has brought its rewards.

Tracey Jefferies is part of a growing number of female uni students who are at home with books, computers and assignments as they are keeping busy raising a family and pursuing careers.

The high-achieving USQ Springfield student who has excelled in her studies is set to graduate from USQ with a Bachelor of Business (Administrative Management) later this year. She worked hard against some of life's greatest challenges to complete her degree over the past three years.

"It was a really rewarding experience studying at USQ," said Mrs Jefferies, who is deaf in one ear after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour.

"My daughter Tjanara was only one when I started uni and I was working full-time so I had to study around her sleep schedule.

"I made sure I put in as much time and effort as possible to achieve the good marks I did.

"Everyone at USQ was very supportive throughout my learning journey, especially my ITAS (Indigenous Tutorial Assistance Scheme) tutors who helped me stay on track with my studies."

Mrs Jefferies' interest in Project Management was sparked during an Indigenous Corporate Network function in 2013.

She has been working as a Native Title Case Manager at the National Native Title Tribunal for the past six years.

"I was very fortunate to receive a scholarship through my work which enabled me to study full-time last year," said Mrs Jefferies, who currently has a GPA (Grade Point Average) of 6.43 from a possible 7.

"I am now considering pursuing a Masters in Project Management in the hope of becoming a project manager of my own company one day."

To learn more about studying Business at USQ, visit www.usq.edu.au/study.

Topics:  eye on education usq springfield

