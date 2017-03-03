32°
Cancer fighter's family pays a debt to Hospice

Andrew Korner
| 3rd Mar 2017 10:39 AM
The late Janelle Watkins (left) with son Mick at the inaugual ride held in April, 2015.
The late Janelle Watkins (left) with son Mick at the inaugual ride held in April, 2015. Rob Williams

IPSWICH Hospice was there for cancer victim Janelle Watkins and her family in their darkest hour.

Janelle may be gone, but her memory lives on, and so does her family's passion to return the favour to Hospice.

Janelle's son Mick Watkins has been the driving force behind the Memorial Ride for Janelle Watkins, which will involve a roaring convoy of up to 150 motorcycles.

Taking off from Ultimate Motorcycles on Brisbane St at West Ipswich tomorrow morning, the ride will head to Moogerah Dam, followed by the Aratula Hotel, raising funds for Ipswich Hospice.

It's the second time the ride has been held, with the first staged in April 2015, while Janelle was still fighting her breast and brain cancer.

 

The inaugurual fundraising ride for Janelle Watkins.
The inaugurual fundraising ride for Janelle Watkins. Rob Williams

The ride was part of Janelle's bucket list.

After being cared for at Hospice for her final two months, Janelle past away on Februarty 25 last year.

Mr Watkins said he was proud to be able to honour his mother's memory by raising money for Hospice.

"Hospice was unbelievable while they were looking after mum and that's why we do what we do," he said.

"They could not possibly have done anything more for us."

Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew said his organisation relied on the generosity of the public to keep providing a wonderful local service.

"This event is an opportunity for family and friends to fondly remember Janelle. It is also an opportunity for everyone in the wider community to come along and enjoy some time exploring some of our beautiful local areas," Mr Brew said.

"This event does not detract from the grief and sadness surrounding the death of a loved one but it does highlight the importance of having a local service like Ipswich Hospice Care in the community.

"This year the Legacy Social Club is proud to be hosting the fundraiser in her memory."

Ipswich businesses have thrown their support behind the event, with donations for raffle prizes.

The ride kicks off tomorrow at 9.30am.

Members of the public can also support the event by contacting Mr Watkins on 0432 212 262.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  fundraiser ipswich hospice janelle watkins memorial ride

