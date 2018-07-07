Cancer fight easier than council chaos: Martin

BATTLE: Division 7 councillor David Martin wants Ipswich to be able to move forward.

BATTLE: Division 7 councillor David Martin wants Ipswich to be able to move forward. Hayden Johnson

A BATTLE to beat prostate cancer on the eve of his by-election victory was easier for David Martin to deal with than the council chaos now engulfing the city.

As the newest councillor to take a seat in the council chambers, Cr Martin acknowledges he still has a lot to learn about local government.

His education could be cut short if Minister Stirling Hinchliffe decides to dismiss the entire council.

"I'm disappointed in the process, disappointed that the minister hasn't given us an audience and disappointed that potentially the democratic process is taken away from the people of Ipswich," Cr Martin said.

The Division 7 councillor has been caught up in the ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission investigation - which saw his close friend Andrew Antoniolli charged.

The turmoil has affected Cr Martin so much, he admits battling prostate cancer was an easier problem to deal with.

"That's nothing compared to the turmoil in this," he said.

"This is just ongoing, whereas you knew if you had an operation, that was it."

Cr Martin revealed to the QT he underwent an operation to remove his prostate the day after he was sworn in. It was picked up on a blood test and the outlook was grim.

Despite the private challenge, the former juvy teacher had faith in his future.

"I've got a pretty good God and I hand worries and cares to him," he said.

He is now battling to keep his job and improve staff morale.

"More than 99 per cent of Ipswich council workers are good people, hardworking people who come to work and do their best for the community," he said.

"It saddens me they are being tainted with the stain from just a small percentile of people."

Cr Martin hoped the city could soon move forward.

"There is also sadly a heaviness over the whole council and we are having staff unduly abused

"I'd like to see the CCC wind up their investigation and anything untoward gone and that we can start to see this city on the map for the right reasons."