Crime

Cancer diagnosis no excuse for long time drug user

Lachlan Mcivor
by
31st Jul 2019 6:00 AM
AN IPSWICH magistrate has told a long-time drug user his cancer diagnosis is no excuse to keep up a daily marijuana habit.

Michael Steven Robinson, 49, was diagnosed with cancer 18 months ago and used drugs as a way to deal with his condition, Ipswich Magistrates Court was told.

Prosecutor Paul Caldwell said police executed a search warrant on Robinson's Booval address on March 12 at 7.30pm.

Robinson was the only occupant of the one-bedroom unit and police found a significant amount of drugs and other paraphernalia.

A clip-seal bag containing 221g of marijuana was found, as well as 24 marijuana seeds he told police he intended to grind up and smoke.

A bong, electronic scales and clip-seal bags, Robinson said, were used to divide the drugs for his daily use.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing dangerous drugs and utensils or pipes.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Robinson had made "open and honest" admissions to police and while a significant quantity of marijuana was found at his address, it was of low-grade quality.

Magistrate David Shepherd said Robinson had a significant criminal history and been sentenced to prison previously for drug-related matters, but he had been quiet over the pasttwo years.

"You appear slow to learn the lesson, Mr Robinson," he said. "An adverse health diagnosis may be the reason you chose to use this drug, but that is no excuse."

Robinson was sentenced to three months in prison, which was wholly suspended for one year. The items were forfeited and convictions recorded.

crime drugs ipswich court michael robinson
Ipswich Queensland Times

